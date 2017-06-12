India vs South Africa, ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Virat Kohli reveals why they are chosen among millions to play at this level

India defeated South Africa by 8 wickets. (Source: AP) India defeated South Africa by 8 wickets. (Source: AP)

India returned to winning ways after a defeat against Sri Lanka in their second match as they beat South Africa on Sunday to book their spot in the semifinals of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017.

India skipper Virat Kohli said that sometimes they have to say things that hurt to jolt the players back to reality. But taking it positively and working on it is what separates them from other players. “You have to be honest, and you have to sometimes say things that hurt. You have to lay it out in front of them – that this is what we did wrong, including me, and we need to take it on the chin. That’s why we are chosen among millions of people to play at this level. You can’t do the same mistakes over and over again,” the captain said in a post match conference.

India returned to the field in the deciding match against South Africa to prove that they are the defending champions as they beat the Proteas by 8 wickets. “This was something that we required, this kind of a fielding performance. And before going out, we had a chat in the huddle [where I said] that I want to see everyone’s intensity go up, and that a conscious effort we have to make individually in such a big game, you need to start well,” said Kohli.

Kohli was all praise for Jasprit Bumrah, who set the tone for the game. Kohli said, “He’s an attacking bowler and all I said was, express yourself, go for wickets. If you want to york people with the new ball, do it. If you want to bounce people, do it. This is your opportunity. The new ball does quite a bit, and you can get us a couple of breakthroughs.

“We were able to create pressure from both ends. Bhuvi is always very consistent, but I think the way Bumrah bowled really tightened things from both ends. And then we could build from there and get those important breakthroughs.”

Kohli felt that the game is all about who could play the shorter format of the game better. “It’s all about who can play better cricket in a short and competitive tournament like this, and the results are in front of you.”

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd