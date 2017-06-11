India vs South Africa, ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Vijay Mallya booed outside Oval; watch video

Vijay Mallya was captured outside the Oval gates prior to India vs South Africa. (Source: ANI) Vijay Mallya was captured outside the Oval gates prior to India vs South Africa. (Source: ANI)

Vijay Mallya was booed outside The Oval as he made his way inside the venue in London for the third and final group game for India against South Africa and a must-win if either side are to progress to the semi-finals of ICC Champions Trophy. Previously Mallya had attended both the games against Pakistan and Sri Lanka while making clear after the win against Pakistan that he intends to attend and root for India in the marquee ICC event.

As Mallya made his way through the gates at The Oval, he was booed and there were chants of ”Chor! Chor!”. The 61-year-old, who fled India and sought refuge in the UK, is wanted for not paying back bank loans to the tune of Rs 9,000 crores. After the India vs Pakistan match, he was an attendee at Virat Kohli’s charity event in London too. However, BCCI sources claimed he was not invited by the Indian captain himself.

Mallya created quite a flutter when he showed up in attendance and in the VIP stands at the Pakistan match. After he was caught on camera enjoying himself at Edgbaston, Birmingham, where India won their opening game of the ICC Champions Trophy, his pictures were widely circulated on social media. They were further discussed in the Indian media and questioned how he was allowed access to the game. Amid all the chaos, Mallya wrote on Twitter, “Wide sensational media coverage on my attendance at the IND v PAK match at Edgbaston. I intend to attend all games to cheer the India team.”

Mallya is also the current owner of Force India, while being a former owner of Royal Challengers Bangalore, is presently absconding and out on bail while being wanted with now defunct Kingfisher Airlines. He was later pictured chatting with former India captain Sunil Gavaskar.

