India vs South Africa, ICC Champions Trophy 2017: Shikhar Dhawan celebrates victory with teammates; see pic

India marched into semi-final stage in ICC Champions Trophy 2017 after grabbing a thumping win by 8 wickets in virtual quarter-final over South Africa. Shikhar Dhawan who scored a magnificent 78 during India’s chase took to social media and uploaded a photo on his Instagram account that said, “Happy times after winning d match!! Rabb da shukrana ada karte hue!! Rabb rakha 😊😊🙏🏼🙏🏼.”

Earlier, Virat Kohli won the toss and asked South Africa to bat first. The Proteas started off well but lost the plot in the middle. The South African openers put on a stand of 76 runs for the first wicket but the Indian bowlers soon pushed the Proteas on backfoot. Ashwin removed Hashim Amla for 35 after the right-handed batsman tried to slash an outside off-stump delivery but edged it to give a catch to MS Dhoni behind the stumps. South Africa lost wickets at the equal interval and

South Africa lost wickets at the equal interval and were left tottering at 178/8. The AB de Villiers-led side managed 191 in 44.3 overs after Imran Tahir became a victim of another mix up between South African batsmen on the field.

India didn’t really start off the chase well as they lost Rohit Sharma at a team score of 23 but a 128-run stand between Kohli and Dhawan laid the foundation of an emphatic chase. India eventually won the match by 8 wickets.

