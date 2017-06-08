India vs South Africa, ICC Champions Trophy 2017: It’s going to take a big team effort to knock over India, says Morne Morkel

Morne Morkel called for team effort against India in Sunday’s match. (Source: AP) Morne Morkel called for team effort against India in Sunday’s match. (Source: AP)

South African paceman Morne Morkel backed his team to win against India, saying that it will take ‘a big team effort’ to beat the defending champions.

Calling it a big day, Morkel said, “It’s going to take a big team effort to knock over India. But we have to back ourselves to win.” South Afria lost to Pakistan by 19 runs on Wednesday.

He said that the team needs to forget their defeat to Pakistan, who earlier lost to India by 124 runs, and deliver something special on Sunday. “Today, we need to write off, just see it as an average game. Hopefully on Sunday we can turn it up and deliver something special,” he said.

Morkel joked when asked how he would tackle India skipper Virat Kohli. He said, “I was hoping you guys could tell me that”.

He 32-year-old said that he took the occasion as an opportunity after a long period of uncertainty. “The last eight months there have been a lot of uncertainties. When I got on the field, I said to myself this is really an opportunity for me to stand up and unfortunately it wasn’t meant to be.”

South Africa’s coach Russell Domingo backed AB de Villiers, who fell cheaply in the last two Champions Trophy appearances, to rusell up some feathers against India.

“Everybody gets first-ballers, it’s just taken him 200 games. I’ve got no concerns with AB de Villiers,” said

Domingo. “I’m expecting a big performance from him on Sunday. He’s that type of player that when the team needs him he’ll turn it up.”

He further accepted that Pakistan played better than them. “We haven’t played good cricket and we’ve got to take that on the chin. Pakistan played better than us and it had absolutely nothing to do with complacency as far as I’m concerned,” he added.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd