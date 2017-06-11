India vs South Africa, ICC Champions Trophy 2017: India bring in R Ashwin to counter threat of three lefties

R Ashwin replaced Umesh Yadav in playing XI against South Africa. R Ashwin replaced Umesh Yadav in playing XI against South Africa.

India face South Africa in their last Group B game of ICC Champions Trophy 2017 and Virat Kohli after winning the toss opted to bowl at the Oval. Skipper Kohli made one change in the playing line-up where R Ashwin came in place of fast bowler Umesh Yadav while they have gone with an extra batsman who would be expected to chip in some overs if required.

South Africa have three left-handed batsmen, Quinton de Kock, David Miller and JP Duminy in the line-up so the selection of an off-spinner seems to be a decent decision but going by the experts’ advice, asking Umesh to warm the benches has come as a surprise to many. Moreover, if Umesh had to get dropped from the playing XI, he would have been replaced by Mohammad Shami. On the other side, Ashwin could have come in place of someone who bowls off-spin.

AB de Villiers-led side also have one change in their line where Phehlukwayo comes in place of Wayne Parnell. The winner of this match will march into semi-final stage while the losing team would fly back home. All four teams in Group B presently have a win and a loss under their belt but India are sitting at the helm in the points table with a better net run-rate. They won the first game against arch rivals Pakistan but lost to Sri Lanka in the second.

India XI: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (c), Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni (wk), Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah

South Africa XI: Quinton de Kock, Hashim Amla, Faf du Plessis, AB de Villiers (c), David Miller, JP Duminy, Chris Morris, A Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Morne Morkel, Imran Tahir

