India vs South Africa, ICC Champion Trophy: I can take us to win a World Cup, says AB de Villiers

AB de Villiers could not take his side to the ICC Champions Trophy semifinals as South Africa lost to India by 8 wickets on Sunday, but believes that he is the man to lead the team in their World Cup 2019 campaign.

De Villiers said in a post-match press conference that he loves leading his team and considers himself a good captain. He said, “I’m a good captain. And I can take this team forward. I can take us to win a World Cup, I believe. I believed the same thing over here in this tournament and the last one here but that’s what I believe. I love doing it.”

The captain said that their side worked hard during training. But somehow the results are missing. He said, “We’ve covered all the bases. There’s no doubt about that,” he said. “We’ve had camp after camp. And we’ve worked really, really hard on the nets, and we back each other, we trust each other, and for some reason, things like that just keep happening.”

He denied the team composure as the reason behind their loss but said that errors in judgement cost them badly. “I felt the team was pretty composed today. I don’t think we lost it there with composure. A few errors of judgement, a few mistakes out there cost us badly today,” he said. “It’s not going to do with composure in my eyes. I felt pretty calm with the team all the time. We played some good shots and then just a couple of bad, errors of judgement out there cost us,” he said.

On his performance on Sunday, he said, “I can’t explain to you exactly what happens. I think you saw it out there today. It was just a very poor batting performance. It has nothing to do with the energy or the intensity or the belief in the team. We felt we had a great chance today. We came here to win the game of cricket. And then we just unraveled as a side out there.”

