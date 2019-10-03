India vs South Africa: I was prepared to open for the past two years, says Rohit Sharma

India opener Rohit Sharma reiterated that he was mentally prepared to face the challenge of opening the innings for India.

Sharma, who scored an unbeaten 115 in his first Test innings as opener on Wednesday against South Africa, played an assuring knock to help India seize the initiative on day one of the series opener.

With this hundred Rohit achieved an average of 98.22 in Tests in India. So far in 15 innings, he has scored 884 runs, including four hundreds and five fifties.

His average is the joint-best among all batsmen with 10-plus innings, sharing the top spot with none other than the legendary Don Bradman, who also averaged 98.22 at home in 50 innings.

“The talk (of him opening in Tests) was going on for a long time. In the West Indies (in August), they told me clearly it is going to happen now. I was prepared for the past two years. At some stage, I was aware that I might have to open so I was ready,” said Rohit after scoring his fourth Test ton.

“Of course, opening the batting is a different ball game in red ball cricket. Mentally you have to train your mind more than anything else. At the same time, you do need to look into some technical aspects of batting but more than that you have to challenge yourself mentally to play the new ball and take the game forward. ”

“Those are the things I kept in mind when I went out to bat. There was no confusion about how I wanted to approach the innings.”

“I think it (opening) just suits my game, just wear the pads and bat. It was a waiting game, when I used to bat at five or six. I won’t say it didn’t suit my batting. Your mind is fresh, we know we have to play the new ball. You know the bowlers who will bowl the new ball, these will be the fielders, so the game plan is easier for you. ”

“At number six, the ball is reversing, field placement is different and you need to keep all those things in mind. That game of wearing the pads and going in to bat suits me more,” he said.

Opening in Tests is a challenge for the best of the batsmen. Asked what made him say yes to the team management, Rohit said, “When you are playing international cricket, you always look for opportunities. This is a great opportunity for me. Yes there will be lot of challenges ahead but I am not focusing on that. I believe in staying the present.”

“When you start the innings for the team, there is so much positivity and there is a feel good factor. The opportunity presented itself and I wanted to take that opportunity. I was pretty clear in my communication to the management and they were pretty clear about what they wanted from me,” he added.