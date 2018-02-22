India vs South Africa: I fancy facing Yuzvendra Chahal quite a lot, says Heinrich Klaasen

Heinrich Klaasen scored 69 * runs in 30 balls in 2nd T20I against India. (Source: BCCI) Heinrich Klaasen scored 69 * runs in 30 balls in 2nd T20I against India. (Source: BCCI)

An unbroken 98-run partnership between former Indian skipper Mahendra Singh Dhoni and Manish Pandey took India to a formidable total of 188/4 in 20 overs in the 2nd T20I against South Africa at Centurion. Chasing a massive total, it was once again South Africa wicketkeeper Heinrich Klaasen who displayed his talent with the bat to lead South Africa’s counterattack. The 26-year old took the game to the opposition, and especially hammered wristspinner Yuzvendra Chahal for boundaries. He struck five sixes and two fours off him in the match as he went on to score 69* runs in 30 balls.

Speaking to reporters after the match, Klaasen said that he enjoys batting against Chahal. “I fancy him [Chahal] quite a lot. When I was in amateur cricket, there were a couple of quality leggies in that time when I started my career. I faced Shaun von Berg at the Titans a lot as well. We always made a joke that I need to finish the other legspinner’s career so he can go up, sometimes it works. Tonight it worked perfectly. I just tried to cash in as much as possible,” he said.

The wicketkeeping-batsman went on to add that he targetted Chahal because he feels more confident against leg-spinner. “It wasn’t planned. But the way the seamers bowled, the cutters, they’ve got very, very good skills as I have said before, I just fancied my chances more against the leggie, had more options against him, so when I got the first two boundaries, I thought this is the over [13th over] I got to target. Maybe if I can get 20-odd in this over,” he added.

It was the second time Klaasen had hammered Indian spinners. He did the same in the 4th ODI at Wanderers in a rain-affected match. On Thursday, similar events occurred and the match saw a fair bit of drizzle which helped South Africa in the chase. “At the start, yes. I think credit must go to the umpires for keeping us out on the field. At some stage, it actually drizzled quite hard. The first five or six overs, we actually tried to keep up with Duckworth-Lewis. Luckily on the fifth or the sixth over, the drizzle stopped. I said to (JP) Duminy, we can now actually stay one boundary under the DL[S] target, and it worked out,” he said. “It’s small targets. I think the way we actually batted tonight, it’s a good way to chase a total. Keep up with the rate, keep up with Duckworth-Lewis. That just gave us small targets. When to go, when not to go. Maybe something to think about going forward,” he added.

He further added that the dew factor due to the rain helped the ball in coming nicely to the bat. “I think dew plays a part. Rain actually caused the wicket to juice up a bit like the old SuperSport Park. It is just true bounce and nice pace on the bat and you if you get bat on the ball, the ball seems to fly quite a fair bit. So it is nice to bat on old SuperSport Park wicket, if you can say like that. I think it is massively due to the dew that falls at night that changes the wicket completely,” he said.

Speaking about his rising form, Klaasen said that he is enjoying his time in the middle. “If you look at Quinny [Quinton de Kock], AB [de Villiers] and Faf [du Plessis] and with Temba [Bavuma] coming back as well. They are world class players. So, in some sort, to put my name in that list as well. It is definitely a very important stage of my career. But if this is my last game, the weekend one, so be it, I am happy with it. My dream is fulfilled. Now it becomes a job,” he said.

He further added that he felt great scoring runs for his country at his home ground. “It’s something you dream about as a young kid. To play for your country on your home ground. To win a game for your country. This one takes the cherry on the cake,” he said.

The 3-match T20I series is now level at 1-1. The final T20I of the series will be played on Saturday.

