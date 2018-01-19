India vs South Africa: How Lungi Ngidi bloomed

Lungi Ngidi during his stint with the junior South Africa side. Lungi Ngidi during his stint with the junior South Africa side.

In the pavilion structure of the lush green Tuks Oval is a spacious office room whose walls have some framed cricketing whites. It’s where the TuksCricket’s Head of Programme sits. Actually, he seems mostly out on the field with the boys. Kruger van Wyk while pointing to a frame that has a New Zealand Test jersey with Sachin Tendulkar’s signature says, “I played Test cricket for New Zealand, I have toured India too.”

The 37-year-old van Wyk isn’t too keen to talk about his cricket. Ask him about the University of Pretoria — TuksCricket being one of its sporting arms – or, the players this very fertile sporting nursery has produced and his eyes light up. Lungi Ngidi is the latest product of the assembly line that has produced other Proteas stars like Aiden Markram, AB de Villers and Faf du Plessis. A short introduction about the campus makes you understand how a well-thought and meticulously planned set-up can produce champion cricketers.

Just next to the Tuks Oval is Cricket South Africa’s Centre of Excellence. It’s an institution that houses physios, psychologists, dieticians, trainees and sports medicine doctors. Those who make it to the University get an option of living in one of the 11 Sports Houses at the campus. For his first two years, Lungi lived in the Cricket House, a four-room residence for as many cricketers. The campus also has Rugby, Netball and Hockey Houses. It’s a perfect environment for sporting talent to flourish. The local franchise, Titans, too keeps a constant eye on the talent at TuksCricket. And that’s how Markram, AB, Faf and now Ngidi all played for Titans.

As van Wyk talks about the Making of Lungi he stresses how the University also pays attention to academics. This isn’t a place where the coaches put in a word to professors to go easy on the university players. “Well you see the important thing is we want them to play cricket, we also want them to study. We believe there are enough hours in the day for them to do both. Sports stimulates one physically and academics stimulate one mentally. I just think it’s a good healthy way to look at it from a personal development point of view,” says the wicket-keeper batsman who moved to New Zealand since Titans had Proteas keeper Mark Boucher.

More importantly, the coach says that a campus life also helps players make friendships. “A lot of guys enjoy studies, they make a lot of friends. This is a good place for young men to grow up. Lungi has a bunch of friends here. Oh my goodness they are a great bunch. Some are still studying. He is a popular guy around here. You can’t miss him, he’s 6’8″, isn’t he?”

It is this support system that helped Lungi in his time of crisis, when he got injured. “It was a very difficult time. With a stress fracture you need to fight demons. He worked really hard on his fitness and diet.”

With the interviews over and pictures clicked, van Wyk is back on the ground. A hard fought game in progress has just ended, and van Wyk is addressing them now. He looks like a floor manager of a very productive assembly line.

About of couple of years back, Ngidi graduated from Tuks to Titans. It’s natural progression for players at University of Pretoria. The young pacer would make an early impression at the franchise.

Ask Ngidi’s one-time coach at Titans, Rob Walter if he is reminded of any past West Indian bowler when he sees his ward bowl. Walter gives it a thought for a while and says, “Can’t say one, he can be a combination of a few.”

For the 21-year-old, who blew away the Indians on the final day of his debut Test, 2018 couldn’t have started better. Test debut, 6/39 and now his former coach comparing his run-up to those 80s Caribbean legends.

“He doesn’t charge in his run-up, he is quite smooth. The guys who used to do that were the guys like Michael Holding. Those were the guys who used to breeze in without you hearing them and they would have great pace on the wicket,” says Walter from Otago. The Indians certainly didn’t hear him float in and Ngidi proved to be the deadly bolt from the blue they couldn’t handle.

He also sees a bit of Patrick Patterson, another fierce pacer from a generation that followed Holding, in Ngidi’s bowling. “Yes, there is a bit for Patterson in his follow through. Maybe, not that high front-leg. It is awesome to see a young guy carrying his presence at the wicket and owning that space. That’s what I love about it. I love to see the guys compete and to really bowl fast,” he says referring to Ngidi’s Patterson-like sideways stare to the batsman from mid-pitch.

Walter has a basic check list when it comes to young pace bowlers. Pace, bounce, swing and seam movement. With Ngidi, who was a raw 19-year-old Titan signing when Walter was in-charge at Centurion, the coach would have ticked all the four boxes.

During the just-concluded Test, the coach, while in Otago, saw how two vital pace bowling attributes got Ngidi the game’s most precious wicket. “We have seen in this Test that Lungi can certainly get the ball to move off the seam and that was the reason he can get guys like Virat Kohli out and the speed gun tells you that he is around the 140 kph mark and if you put those two things together it makes for a fairly good fast bowler.”

During his initial days with a young Ngidi, Walter noticed a trait which he thinks is the most-important in his rise to fame. “The most important thing for me is he is very coachable and that is one thing we look in any sportsman. Cricket is no different. You could have a discussion with him about his bowling and he wasn’t stubborn. He always used to look around to improve his bowling. He was looking for information to improve and was very open to ideas and humble enough to try them out.”

Off the field, coach Walter remembers him as a light-hearted guy who always had a smile on his face. “He doesn’t wear a different mask to be a competitor but at the same time he is a light-hearted guy with a smile on his face.”

Walter joins South Africa in celebrating the country’s pace power. “Lungi and Rabada are the young guys and there are also the middle aged guys who are reaching their peak. There is a good fast bowling stock, it isn’t a wealth of stock, but we have enough.”

He acknowledges the system that has played a big role in development of players like Ngidi.

“When he came to the UP, they included him in their programme. It’s a great cricket programme. Before he was part of the Titans group he was part of Northerns amateur team. It is the strength of the system that produce cricketers.”

