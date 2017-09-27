India tour of South Africa schedule announced

India will play three Tests, six ODIs and three T20s against South Africa in 2018. (Source: PTI File) India will play three Tests, six ODIs and three T20s against South Africa in 2018. (Source: PTI File)

Cricket South Africa (CSA) on Wednesday announced their schedule for the upcoming series against India which will see the two sides play three Test matches, six ODIs and three T20I matches. The T20 matches will see both men and women’s team feature on the same day. The series begins on January 5 in Cape Town. The previously touted schedule had India playing the Boxing Day Test as well but that will now be played by Zimbabwe in a four-day day-night Test – a first in the game and subject to ICC approval.

“We are pleased to finally announce the complete schedule of international cricket starting tomorrow with the first Sunfoil Test match against Bangladesh,” said CSA Chief Executive, Haroon Lorgat. “It is going to be a very busy home season with both India and Australia touring in the new year. This will be a big season for the Standard Bank Proteas and a real treat for our fans.”

“The Momentum Proteas will also be involved with double header T20 International matches between South Africa and India. Featuring both our men’s and women’s teams on the same day is going to be a very special occasion and most fitting for the women’s game which is growing and attracting its own fans.”

“This is now the time when none of us can wait for the action to start,” concluded Mr. Lorgat.

India men tour of South Africa schedule

Test matches

December 30-31: Two-day warm-up game at Boland Park, Paarl

January 5-9, 2018: 1st Test at Newlands, Cape Town

January 13-17: 2nd Test at Centurion

January 24-28: 3rd Test match at Wanderers, Johannesburg

ODI matches

February 1: 1st ODI at Kingsmead (D/N)

February 4: 2nd ODI at Centurion

February 7: 3rd ODI at Newlands, Cape Town (D/N)

February 10: 4th ODI at Wanderers, Johannesburg (D/N)

February 13: 5th ODI at St George’s Park, Port Elizabeth (D/N)

February 16: 6th ODI at Centurion (D/N)

T20 matches

February 18: 1st T20 at Johannesburg

February 21: 2nd T20 at Centurion (D/N)

February 24: 3rd T20 at Cape Town (D/N)

India women tour of South Africa schedule

February 2: Warm up game at Bloemfontein

ODI matches

February 5: 1st ODI at Diamond Oval, Kimberley

February 7: 2nd ODI at Diamond Oval, Kimberley

February 10: 3rd ODI at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom

T20 matches

February 13: 1st T20 at Senwes Park, Potchefstroom

February 16: 2nd T20 at Buffalo Park, East London

February 18: 3rd T20 at Wanderers, Johannesburg

February 21: 4th T20 at Centurion

February 24: 5th T20 at Cape Town

