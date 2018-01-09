India vs South Africa: Same old story in Newlands

South Africa defeated India by 72 runs in Cape Town. (Source: Reuters) South Africa defeated India by 72 runs in Cape Town. (Source: Reuters)

Just as the Indians were celebrating South Africa’s pre-lunch collapse, from a very sombre grass bank, a home-team fan stood up and gave a shout. “Virat Kohli, remember you need to bat here.”

By stating the obvious, he was reminding the Indian captain about his batting unit’s not-too- flattering record abroad.

The taunt proved true. India’s batsmen will have to live with the tag of “backyard bullies” for some more time. At Newlands, the bowlers bowled their hearts out, but the batsmen failed to show a spine. Early in the day, it had looked like India were penning a new chapter. By evening, it read like the same old story.

The newness of Indian pacers capturing eight wickets in a session got depressingly diluted by the staleness of the 10-wicket collapse.

From 65/2, South Africa folded up for 130. India, chasing 208, could manage 135. The 72-run loss gave South Africa a 1-0 lead in the three-match series.

Eighteen wickets in a day on a pace-and-fan — friendly wicket has been entertaining. The sight of the ball flying off the surface, batsmen jumping for cover and the slips diving to hold catches is a sequence that’s dear to the game’s avid watchers. Mean and sly pacemen who bowl short are often the props that sell Test-match nostalgia. At Newlands, there were many on both sides.

Both captains, Kohli and Faf du Plessis, agreed about the Newlands Test being the best advertisement for cricket.

However, there can still be debate if this was the best exhibition of Indian cricket. The world-renowned shorter-version specialists, bred on flat pitches, collectively struggle when they encounter 22 yards with bounce. If 28 is the highest score India’s top five batsmen can come up with in the two innings, the visiting team ought to be a worried unit. If one takes away Hardik Pandya’s once-in-a-lifetime kind of knock of 93, India’s aggregate runs in two innings was 244.

The man who exposed India’s batting greats was South Africa’s ‘thinking bowler’. Watching Vernon Philander head back to his bowling mark gives one an idea about the concentration that goes into his very precise art. Head down, eyes staring at the grass below, measured steps; Philander always looks to be plotting his next scalp.

With his poker face, deceptive speed, big skill set and an action that gives away nothing, Philander can surprise the best in the business. Like it was the case at Newlands on Monday. The one question that bothered the Indian right-handers was when would Philander throw his killer punch — the ball that comes in.

He started with Murali Vijay, by feeding him a series of away-going balls. The one that would drive in like a 20-wheeler truck would be used sparingly, sometimes once an over or it could even be once in two overs. Philander was unreadable, Vijay clueless. Twice he was hit on the pads as the ball seamed much more than his bat expected. Vijay, ironically, would fall to the stock ball, the away-mover. The edge flying to slips.

Philander would go on to take more important wickets, breaking two promising partnerships that seemed to be taking India towards the target.

Having played 39 balls, scored 28 runs and hit four fours, Kohli would have thought he was in. Even from a distance, he looked the batsman who has a history of chasing down tricky totals with his aggressive brand of batting.

So when Philander let go one that was full, Kohli selected one of his favourite strokes to deal with it — the flick to midwicket. It was something that he has always done. It was second nature. However, this wasn’t your garden variety of swing bowler, the kind that are dime-a-dozen in cricket played wearing coloured clothing. This was Philander and he had let go his WMD, the one that moved in like a truck.

It tailed in more than Kohli expected and he was out LBW. Kohli got the kind of noisy farewell that he had been organising for rival batsmen all morning.

Other than Kohli, the only other batsman who had a chance to have free dinners all his life by playing the lone boy on the burning Newlands deck in a memorable away win, was R Ashwin. Like so many times in the past, he was playing a knock that had the quality of a Top 5 batsman, and making the Indians secretly dream of the impossible.

To counter Ashwin, South Africa thought of Plan B. With the batsman standing outside the crease to counter the swing, wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock was asked to stand up to Philander. Ashwin couldn’t move around and would edge the ball to the ‘keeper.

Morne Morkel did his bit. His dismissal of Shikhar Dhawan re-emphasised the old truth about Indian batting struggling against the short ball.

In hindsight, the first Indian wicket was a sign that the Cape Town twilight might not see Indian cricket’s new dawn.

For Pujara, Morkel had saved one of those unplayable balls, the ones that come and go away while suddenly rising from a good length.

History will record this game as the one South Africa won in just three days, with one bowler short in the second innings. Philander took the Test’s final wicket to finish with figures of 6/42. At Newlands, the only fairytale that gets played out is the one that has the local boy as the lead.

