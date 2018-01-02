India vs South Africa: Everything you need to know

Virat Kohli-led Indian team is touring South Africa for three Tests, 6 ODIs and three T20Is. (Source: AP) Virat Kohli-led Indian team is touring South Africa for three Tests, 6 ODIs and three T20Is. (Source: AP)

India begin the three-Test series against South Africa in Cape Town on January 5, 2018. The Virat Kohli-led unit will feature in three Tests, six ODIs and three T20Is in this challenging away assignment. Here’s a look at the important numbers, dates and names before the two teams take field on Friday.

Schedule (times GMT): First Test Jan 5-9 (0830) Newlands, Cape Town, Second Test Jan 13-17 (0800) Centurion, Pretoria, Third Test Jan 24-28 (0800) Wanderers, Johannesburg

SOUTH AFRICA

Test ranking: Second

Captain: Faf du Plessis

Coach: Ottis Gibson

Top ranked Test batsman: Hashim Amla (7)

Top ranked Test bowler: Kagiso Rabada (2)

Squad: Faf du Plessis (captain), Hashim Amla, Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Theunis de Bruyn, AB de Villiers, Dean Elgar, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Morne Morkel, Chris Morris, Andile Phehlukwayo, Vernon Philander, Kagiso Rabada, Dale Steyn

2017 form: Beat Sri Lanka by 282 runs in Cape Town, beat Sri Lanka by an innings and 119 runs in Johannesburg, match against New Zealand at Dunedin ended in a draw, beat New Zealand by eight wickets in Wellington, the Hamilton Test vs New Zealand ended in a draw, lost to England by 211 runs at Lord’s, beat England by 340 runs at Nottingham, lost to England by 239 runs at The Oval, lost to England by 177 runs at Manchester, beat Bangladesh by 333 runs at Potchefstroom

INDIA

Test ranking: First

Captain: Virat Kohli

Coach: Ravi Shastri

Top ranked Test batsman: Kohli (2)

Top ranked Test bowler: Ravindra Jadeja (3)

Squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Shikhar Dhawan, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, Parthiv Patel, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Lokesh Rahul, Wriddhiman Saha, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Rohit Sharma, Murali Vijay, Umesh Yadav

2017 form: Bangladesh Hyderabad Won by 208 runs Australia Pune Lost by 333 runs Australia Bengaluru Won by 75 runs Australia Ranchi Match drawn Australia Dharamsala Won by eight wickets Sri Lanka Galle Won by 304 runs Sri Lanka Colombo Won by an innings and 53 runs Sri Lanka Pallekele Won by an innings and 171 runs Sri Lanka Kolkata Match drawn Sri Lanka Nagpur Won by an innings and 239 runs Sri Lanka Delhi Match drawn

PREVIOUS RESULTS

South Africa v India Tests

Matches 33

South Africa wins 13

India wins 10

Draws 10

PREVIOUS SERIES: 1992/3 South Africa beat India 1-0 (three draws), 1996/97 India beat South Africa 2-1, 1996/97 South Africa beat India 2-0 (one draw), 1999/00 India lost to South Africa 0-2, 2001/02 South Africa beat India 1-0 (one draw), 2004/05 India beat South Africa 1-0 (one draw), 2006/07 South Africa beat India 2-1, 2007/08 India and South Africa drew 1-1 (one draw), 2009/10 India and South Africa drew 1-1, 2010/11 South Africa and India drew 1-1 (one draw), 2013/14 South Africa beat India 1-0 (one draw), 2015/16 India beat South Africa 3-0 (one draw).

