India vs South Africa: Duanne Olivier, Lungi Ngidi added to squad in Dale Steyn’s absence

South Africa have added fast bowlers Duanne Oliver and Lungi Ngidi for the second Test against India beginning January 13 at Centurion.

By: PTI | Updated: January 8, 2018 11:32 pm
India vs South Africa, India tour of South Africa 2018, Duanne Oliver, Lungi Ngidi, Dale Steyn, sports news, cricket, Indian Express Olivier made his Test debut in 2016-17 and has played five Tests against Sri Lanka, England and Bangladesh. (Source: AP)
They have been brought as dual replacement for the injured Dale Steyn.

Oliver made his Test debut in 2016-17 and has played five Tests against Sri Lanka, England and Bangladesh.

Ngidi is yet to make his Test or ODI debut, but has played 3 T20Is. South Africa won the opening Test against India by 72 runs.

Squad: Faf du Plessis (c), Deal Elgar, Aiden Markram, Hashim Amla, Temba Bavuma, Theunis de Bruyne, Quinton de Kock (wk), Keshav Maharaj, Morne Morkel, Chris Morris, Vernon Philander, Kagiso Rabada, Andile Phehlukwayo, Duanne Oliver, Lungi Ngidi.

