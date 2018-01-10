India vs South Africa: Don’t see India winning the Test series, says Lance Klusener

Indian batsman struggled against South African seamers in Cape Town. (Reuters) Indian batsman struggled against South African seamers in Cape Town. (Reuters)

The first Test between India and South Africa in Cape Town showed the existing troubles with visitors’ batting line-up. On a greener turf that was offering bounce and pace, India’s well-established batting line-up struggled against Proteas fast bowling attack and went on to lose the match by 72 runs.

Speaking to news agency PTI, former South African allrounder Lance Klusener said India will not be able to win the series following Cape Town defeat. “I will be honest with you. I don’t see India winning this Test series. I don’t see them winning two Tests on the bounce. Maybe they can win and draw. Coming from 1-0 down, 1-1 will be a good result for them. But to do that, they need to work to a plan. “South Africa are a good team with good pacers. India’s only chance is if they can get a big score on the board,” he said.

India have never won a Test series in the country and have only registered victories in 2 Tests out of 18 since 1992. Klusener, who is currently acting as Zimbabwean batting coach, said that India were bound to find themselves in trouble against South Africa’s seam attack.

“You expect to be battered with pace when you come to South Africa. Look at their team selection – they played four pacers – that in itself is a message from the Proteas. It was always going to be a challenge for India especially after they had just played Sri Lanka. That series went by in home conditions without the Indian batsmen playing any real fast bowling. Yes, they fought hard in this Test but lost chasing a small total, and this should be extremely disappointing for them,” he said.

He further added that India should have at least played a practice match to get an understanding of the pitches outside the sub-continent. “If India were touring in the sub-continent, then it wouldn’t be the end-of-the-world if they didn’t play a practice game before the tour. But for them to come to South Africa, it would have been nice for them to have the practice game in foreign conditions,” the 46-year old said.

Picking out positives for India, the 1999 World Cup Man of the Tournament said that Hardik Pandya has emerged as an allround asset for the side. The right-hand batsman solely led India’s counter-attack in the first Test and scored 93 runs in 95 balls in the first innings. “All the signs are there that he (Pandya) is developing into a fantastic all-round prospect. Sure, he is bound to fail a few times the way he plays, but it is better to encourage that positive approach than reel him in,” he said.

Klusener further applauded India’s bowling attack and said it was good to see them working according to plans. “In the past, we have seen Indian pacers come here and get carried away with bounce and carry. This time they have obviously spoken about bowling fuller lengths and it was excellent to see them executing their plans very well,” the former right-hand seamer said.

