India vs South Africa: Did Newlands’ heavy roller ‘Big Blue’ flatten India?

Newlands curator Evan Flint poses with the ground’s heavy roller — Big Blue. (Source: Express Photo) Newlands curator Evan Flint poses with the ground’s heavy roller — Big Blue. (Source: Express Photo)

Idling under the noon-time sun, just outside the boundary rope, sits Big Blue, the name given to Newlands’ heavy roller. About 24 hours back, Big Blue had been on the central square. India captain Virat Kohli wanted a hard-pressed pitch to chase 208 in the fourth innings.

Anecdotal evidence says that the use of a heavy roller could have played a big role in spicing up the surface and shortening India’s stay at the wicket. There is a bit of science to it also. More weight on the surface often results in the moisture being squeezed out. A heavy roller can even out the surface but it can also make it faster and seamier.

Newlands curator Evan Flint agrees with this theory. The former first-class cricketer and now a globe-trotting pitch expert who also had a stint in India, acknowledges the possibility of a heavy roller livening the 22 yards used for the first Test that India lost by 72 runs on Monday.

Here’s the exchange:

Q: Can a heavy roller draw out more moisture?

A: I’ve heard of that. The heavy roller draws moisture up from underneath, but I’m not so sure of that.

Q: It could’ve happened on the third day.

A: Yeah, yeah, it could have. It’s possible. It looked like it .. eh?

Q: In that case, the light roller might’ve been the better option?

A: Yeah, yeah, possibly.

Actually, Kohli did use the lighter roller in the first innings, a decision that impressed Evan. “I thought Kohli was quite clever on Day 1. He used the small roller at the change of innings. It didn’t liven the pitch up or anything. Sometimes, the heavy roller can quicken the pitch up but take the seam movement out. Look, it’s not based on research. Most of it is anecdotal.”

The curator goes on to add that awareness about local history and conditions play a big role in such decisions. “Obviously, the home captain will come and ask us. The visiting team, unless they ask someone, they probably have their own ideas.”

What Sachin might’ve done

Like Sachin Tendulkar had during his last Ranji game against Haryana at Lahli. This was a case of a team totally avoiding the use of a roller. Back in 2013, Tendulkar pushed skipper Zaheer Khan to take the “none of the above” option when the visitors were given the “light” or “strong” option at the start of the innings that would be his last for Mumbai.

For years, Lahli, with a pitch that has a permanent shade of green, has been known to support pacers. Nestled in the middle of fields, the water table of the area is quite high. Locals have seen games where the pitch gets greener and faster with each passing day.

In the first innings, Tendulkar had fallen cheaply to pacer Mohit Sharma, beaten by a rising ball. The ball had pitched on a length, landed on the seam and climbed. Tendulkar’s push was beaten; the ball hit his right elbow and ricocheted onto the stumps.

In the second innings, Tendulkar had come up with a plan. By refusing the roller, he had negated the advantage the pacers would have enjoyed. The moisture stayed under the surface and the ball didn’t quite rise. Years later, Haryana wicketkeeper Nitin Saini spoke about the game and the genius of Tendulkar.

“In the second innings, Sachin paaji refused to take the heavy roller and we were all surprised because conventional wisdom says it would make the pitch more conducive to bat on. He made 79 not out. Later, he told us that since the water table is so high here, having the pitch rolled would have got the moisture out and made batting tough against the seamers. And we were like ‘we had played on this pitch all our lives and never thought of it’.”

Newlands too has shades of Lahli, as Flint says. After the washed-out Day 3, the groundstaff was in for a surprise on lifting the covers. “Because the grass was relatively fresh, with it being covered the whole day, it actually began to grow. Not to the extent that it grew so much that you cut the next morning and grass came off, that wasn’t the case. But it greened up. It almost had like a second bit of life given to it. It definitely greened up overnight. When we took the covers off first thing in the morning, it looked greener than it did on the first morning and our reaction was ‘wow’. We were taken aback.”

The curator with a long experience was surprised by the behaviour of the track. “I think everyone was surprised by how much pace there was, particularly on Day 1. Obviously the little things we tweaked here and there, they worked. And I think, none of us expected Day 3 to be completely washed out. The pitch being covered the whole day definitely played a part and kept it a bit too lively for days 3 and 4.”

He goes on to add that though the pitch for what turned out to be the final day was lively, it didn’t have the lateral movement of Day 1. “Day 3 (4) there was movement, but not excessive. But Day 1, there was excessive seam movement. Luckily, AB (de Villiers), one of the world’s best, and Faf (du Plessis), two very good players, were able to combat it. I think it got quicker, which made batting a little bit more difficult.”

While the two captains wholeheartedly praised the pitch, Flint said he could have done a bit better. “I would’ve liked the batsman to have had a bit more of a chance, that’s for sure. Maybe one or two hundreds, and then it would have been a good Test match. For me, I’d like to see a little bit more of a balance. Maybe next time India are here we’ll get a couple of hundreds,” he says before showing the Big Blue’s Hall of Fame.

Since the time the heavy roller has been at Newlands, every centurion and five-wicket taker gets a mention on Big Blue. Pointing to the empty space below several tiny copper plates that have names of Younis Khan, David Warner and other Newlands heroes, he says, “We will put Vernon’s name here now.” Not for the first time, Big Blue has lent a helping hand to Big Vernon.

