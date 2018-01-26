India vs South Africa, Day 3: Visitors survive trial by fire at ‘Bullring’ but match in doubt

Ajinkya Rahane played a fantastic knock of 48 on a pitch that was difficult to bat on. (Source: Reuters) Ajinkya Rahane played a fantastic knock of 48 on a pitch that was difficult to bat on. (Source: Reuters)

The Wanderers Stadium is also known as The Bullring because of its design. But what transpired on Day 3 of the Third and final Test at the venue saw it live up to its name as bowlers breathed fire while batsmen struggled and dodged not to get hit by the red cherry. This was after the greenish strip started misbehaving since the start of play on Friday. However, the Indian batsmen dug deep into their reservoirs and played out of their skins to put their side in command during the final encounter of the 3-match Test series.

While concerns surrounding the pitch hogged the limelight for the entire day, contributions by skipper Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, and Bhuvneshwar Kumar put the visitors in the driver’s seat. Throughout the series, India had their chances but had failed to capitalize on them. But on Friday, led by their skipper and vice-captain, India grabbed the opportunity and to post a daunting target of 241 for South Africa to chase on a deteriorating pitch.

Kohli’s 41 and Rahane’s invaluable 48 set the platform while a late surge by Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Mohammed Shami propelled the visitor’s scoreboard to a match-winning total. The Indian batsmen were repeatedly hit on the body but it did not deter them from playing the shots. The extra-bounce off the surface kept playing in the batsmen’s mind but they did not allow it to distract them from the job at hand. Rabada, Philander, and Morkel all picked 3 wickets apiece but it was Kagiso who was easily the pick of the bowlers.

Chasing 241 on a treacherous surface, the hosts had their backs to the wall. The task which seemed hard turned difficult when Aiden Markram was dismissed by a rising delivery by Shami. However, just as India was getting a stranglehold of the proceedings, the play was halted after another rising delivery hit Dean Elgar on the helmet. This led to the two on-field umpires to stop play and assess the conditions with the match referee and the two captains. A late drizzle resulted in play getting called off for the day. Whether the match will continue can only be found out on Saturday before the start of play as umpires will once again have a look at the pitch and figure out if it suitable for play.

