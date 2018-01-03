South Africa keen to display Steyn-less steel

Dale Steyn had a year layoff. (Source: Express Archive) Dale Steyn had a year layoff. (Source: Express Archive)

The Newlands centre wicket has a nice covering of grass on it and looks quite hard and firm. “Exactly like we wanted it,” according to South Africa head coach Ottis Gibson. It would seem inviting for pace bowlers, but the pre-eminent exponent of that art over the last decade may not get to find out what the pitch has to offer.

It’s been 14 months since Dale Steyn last played for South Africa. The broken shoulder suffered during the Perth Test in November 2016 has necessitated a long rehab and ginger comeback. New coach Gibson is not ready to take a punt with the 34-year-old going into the first Test against India starting Friday.

“Steyn is fit again. We don’t know just yet whether we will see him this week, but depending on the make-up of the team he might well play. We’ll pick the team that we think is best to win the Test,” Gibson said.

For most of his career, Steyn, just four short of equalling Shaun Pollock’s record of most Test wickets for a South African, has been an automatic choice. But the uncertainty over his match-readiness and pace bowling riches at the Proteas’ disposal may well delay the 34-year-old’s comeback.

“He (Steyn) has had a year layoff. I don’t think if we were to pick a three-man seam attack plus a spinner that you would want to put him in that three-man attack in case something happens and that leaves the team vulnerable if he can’t finish the game. That’s not to say that he won’t finish the game, but you don’t want to take that risk in the first game of the summer. We don’t know just yet whether we will see him this week. He will come into the discussion but it depends on the formation of the team that we put on the field,” the West Indian said.

“If we look at the series as a whole, it’s quite likely to be a ‘horses for courses’ series where you’re looking at three different sets of conditions. Down here on the coast, the wicket tends to dry out quickly so you might play an extra bowler here. Further up into the Highveld, it might be different.”

The three-Test series against India will be Gibson’s first major assignment since taking over, and he accorded the highest respect to Virat Kohli & Co.

“Obviously, we’re playing against the best team in the world so we have to bring our A game. They are currently ranked No.1. They’ve got a lot of world-class players, and world class players aren’t just world-class in their own backward. The fear factor of old of Indians not playing pace isn’t the same any more. I think they will travel a lot better. I don’t think you will see them fold as easily as they did in the past.”

Gibson, 48, was part of the England team management that was humbled 4-0 in India in 2016, and saw first hand what Kohli can do. “They were too good for us. They were led very well by the captain who got a lot of runs. There were times in those conditions where we couldn’t get him out. I think it will be different in these conditions.”

One plus for the hosts, after a long time, is that they have a full-strength squad to choose from. “It’s a selection headache but it’s a good headache to have, to have all the best players in the country fit and available to play. AB (de Villiers) is back. Steyn is fit again. Faf (du Plessis) is good to go. He is fit and will lead the team. Quinton (de Kock) fine.”

