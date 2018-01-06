India vs South Africa: Dale Steyn admires Umesh Yadav’s tattoo, exchanges ink ideas

Dale Steyn was seen admiring rival Umesh Yadav’s tattoo. (Source: BCCI) Dale Steyn was seen admiring rival Umesh Yadav’s tattoo. (Source: BCCI)

Over the years tattoos have become a symbol of fashion and personality among sportsmen across the globe. Nowadays body art is not only limited to footballers but cricketers too are using the ink to up their style quotient. From numbers to images to scriptures the designs are endless and it always grabs the attention of the spectators as they get inspired by them. In the ongoing Test series between India and South Africa, a lot of these tattoos are on display as players from both the teams have inked themselves. In a one such moment, South African pacer Dale Steyn was seen admiring rival Umesh Yadav’s tattoo.

Yadav, who reportedly has five tattoos on his left hand, has been known to ink himself from his various inspirations in life. His arm has a tattoo of Lord Shiva. Another one on him is that of Virgin Mary while he has also got a ‘blessed child’ on one arm. Meanwhile, Steyn has the three protea blossoms in the national colours of blue, red and yellow on his left bicep. Hence the mutual admiration is not a cause of surprise.

Among other Indian cricketers, Virat Kohli has a few stylish tattoos. Kohli has his zodiac sign, Scorpio and a tattoo of a Japanese Samurai warrior inked on his arm. This became quite a craze among fans in India. Kohli had also said that at a subconscious level he can connect to the warrior and hence the inspiration. Kohli also sports a tribal design. Meanwhile, opener Shikhar Dhawan also has a design on the theme of ‘Carpe Diem’ on the back of his left biceps.

