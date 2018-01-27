India vs South Africa: Cricketing fraternity slams Wanderer’s pitch conditions on Twitter

Dean Elgar was hit on the head by a rising delivery bowled by Jasprit Bumrah. (Source: Screengrab) Dean Elgar was hit on the head by a rising delivery bowled by Jasprit Bumrah. (Source: Screengrab)

While team India put in one of their best performances of the South African tour on Friday, it was the treacherous pitch condition in Wanderers that stole the limelight. Throughout the day batsmen kept getting hit on the body as the uneven bounce off the pitch made it difficult for stroke-making. But matters came to a head when South African opener Dean Elgar was hit on the helmet by a rising delivery bowled by Jasprit Bumrah. While Elgar had to be attended by the team doctor, the two on-field umpires stopped play and assessed the conditions with the match referee and the two captains. Commentators Sunil Gavaskar and Michael Holding also slammed the surface and Holding even went on to rate it a mere- 2 out of 100. Several former cricketers also joined the chorus and called for ICC to look into the matter. Here are some of the reactions from on social media.

Hahaha naughty pitch😜.. yeah misbehaving and how.. not good for Cricket.. not done @ICC must look into it http://t.co/ZXbi8n7rmv — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) 26 January 2018

@vikrantgupta73 @imVkohli @BCCI @ICC ..To play test cricket on this surface is unfair …saw it in NZ in 2003 …batsman have minimum chance ..icc should look into it — Sourav Ganguly (@SGanguly99) 24 January 2018

You don’t want anyone getting hurt. This test is now on borrowed time — Harsha Bhogle (@bhogleharsha) 26 January 2018

So what’s the difference of this pitch than earlier today? Sunny G is right. If the umpires were going to call it off, then it should have been done earlier…. but India battled through it. Now SA should have to do the same.. sadly Elgar didn’t play it well. — Dean Jones (@ProfDeano) 26 January 2018

Two things I will say about this test .. if anyone ever calls this Indian batting line up flat track bullies again they need to be reminded of the skill and bravery they have shown in this innings .. — Nasser Hussain (@nassercricket) 26 January 2018

Meanwhile, after consulting both the captains, Match officials have decided to allow play to continue. South Africa will resume their innings at 17/1 needing another 224 runs to win.

