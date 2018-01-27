Latest News
India vs South Africa: Cricketing fraternity slams Wanderer’s pitch conditions on Twitter

Throughout the day batsmen kept getting hit on the body as uneven bounce off the pitch made it difficult for stroke-making.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: January 27, 2018 12:22 am
Dean Elgar was hit on the head by a rising delivery bowled by Jasprit Bumrah. (Source: Screengrab)
While team India put in one of their best performances of the South African tour on Friday, it was the treacherous pitch condition in Wanderers that stole the limelight. Throughout the day batsmen kept getting hit on the body as the uneven bounce off the pitch made it difficult for stroke-making. But matters came to a head when South African opener Dean Elgar was hit on the helmet by a rising delivery bowled by Jasprit Bumrah. While Elgar had to be attended by the team doctor, the two on-field umpires stopped play and assessed the conditions with the match referee and the two captains. Commentators Sunil Gavaskar and Michael Holding also slammed the surface and Holding even went on to rate it a mere- 2 out of 100. Several former cricketers also joined the chorus and called for ICC to look into the matter. Here are some of the reactions from on social media.

Meanwhile, after consulting both the captains, Match officials have decided to allow play to continue. South Africa will resume their innings at 17/1 needing another 224 runs to win.

