India vs South Africa: Clinical India take out South Africa, reach semi-final

Virat Kohli scored unbeaten 76 for India. (Source: AP) Virat Kohli scored unbeaten 76 for India. (Source: AP)

India became the third team to book a spot in the semi-finals of the ICC Champions Trophy 2017 after beating South Africa by eight wickets at The Oval on Sunday. Chasing a modest target of just 192 runs, India came up with a fluent batting performance to chase down the target in 37.3 overs. Shikhar Dhawan and Virat Kohli scored half-centuries for India and made sure India do not have any hiccups during the chase.

South Africa earlier suffered a batting collapse, combined with some erratic running between the wickets, and they were bowled out for 191 runs in 44.3 overs. They were off to a steady start as openers Quinton de Kock and Hashim Amla put on 76 runs from 17.2 overs before the latter was dismissed by R Ashwin. De Kock scored a half-century but was bowled by Ravindra Jadeja.

India go to Birmingham where they will most likely face Bangladesh in the semi-final. England have already qualified for semis from Group A. The game between Pakistan and Sri Lanka on Monday will decide the fourth and final semi-finalist.

