India vs South Africa: R Ashwin works on a new delivery in the nets, watch video

The first Test between India and South Africa proved to be an eye-opener for the visitors. While it was India’s strong batting line-up that failed to shine and struggled on the fast and bouncy pitch of Newlands, it was the fast bowlers who kept them in the hunt. Chasing 208 runs, the Virat Kohli-led side failed to register a win, getting bowled out for 135 runs. The Indian seamers had earlier bowled out the home side for a total of 130 in the second innings, but India failed to reach the target by 72 runs.

Now, it seems Ravichandran Ashwin, who played as the sole spinner for the side, and took two wickets in the match, is practising his hands at seam bowling as well. In a video uploaded by BCCI on Twitter, the right-arm bowler was seen bowling a seaming delivery at the batsman. The ball was pitched just outside off stumps and the batsman was forced to leave the delivery.

India are now trailing 1-0 in the 3-match Test series. The second Test at Centurion will kick off from Saturday. With the visitors not playing experienced campaigners Ishant Sharma and Umesh Yadav in Cape Town, either of the two might see a return in the second Test. India’s struggles with the bat may also bring opening batsman KL Rahul and Ajinkya Rahul in the playing XI.

India also has another second spin option in Ravindra Jadeja who was struck with viral before the first Test, but with the side looking to boost its lower batting order, he might get a chance in place of Ashwin in the match.

