India vs South Africa: AB de Villiers ruled out of T20I series due to knee injury

AB De Villiers has been ruled out of South Africa’s T20I series against India due to an injury to his left knee. South Africa’s team manager Dr Mohammed Moosajee is quoted as saying by Cricbuzz that De Villiers suffered to the injury during the fifth ODI against India. “AB de Villiers will not be able to take part in the T20 International series against India due to a left knee injury,” he said.

“He suffered a blow to the knee while batting ahead of the fifth ODI, and although he passed a fitness test on Friday, the injury worsened significantly throughout the match. The Cricket South Africa medical team has advised he is given a period of rest and rehabilitation to make a full recovery ahead of the four-match series against Australia starting next month,” he said. It is yet to be revealed as to how long ths knock will keep De Villiers out and whether he will be available for South Africa’s upcoming Test series against Australia that starts on March 3.

Injuries have plagued South Africa during the limited overs leg of the Indian tour. In the Test series in January, South Africa lost pacer Dale Steyn who was returning after an absence from international cricket that spanned over a year. But the hosts went on to win the series 2-1, conceding defeat in the last Test. South Africa then lost De Villiers for the first three ODIs of the subsequent six-match series. During the course of that series, they also lost captain Faf Du Plessis and wicketkeeper Quinton De Kock and South Africa went on to lose the series 5-1.

