India vs South Africa: AB de Villiers ruled out of first three ODIs

South Africa batsman AB de Villiers has been ruled out of the first three ODIs of the six-match series against India due to a finger injury, the South African cricket board confirmed in a statement released.

“Standard Bank Proteas batsman, AB de Villiers, has been ruled out of the first three Momentum One-Day Internationals (ODI) against India due to a finger injury. De Villiers sustained the injury to his right index finger during the third Sunfoil Test match against India and will require up to two weeks to make a full recovery,” the statement said.

Moreover, the selectors haven’t opted for any replacement for the right-handed batsman. “The CSA medical team is hopeful De Villiers will recover in time for the fourth Pink ODI at the Bidvest Wanderers Stadium on Saturday, February 10 . The selectors have opted not to name a replacement.”

India and South Africa are scheduled to play 6 ODIs beginning from February 1 in Durban. The ODI series will be followed by a three-match T20I series. Earlier, South Africa defeated India 2-1 in three-match Test series.

South Africa ODI Squad: Faf du Plessis(c), Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock, Jean-Paul Duminy, Imran Tahir, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Morne Morkel, Chris Morris, Lungisani Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Khaya Zondo

India ODI squad: Virat Kohli(c), Rohit Sharma, Murali Vijay, Lokesh Rahul, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Hardik Pandya, Dinesh Karthik, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Umesh Yadav, Parthiv Patel, Jasprit Bumrah

