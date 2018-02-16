When conditions don’t apply: India’s top-three fire on all cylinders once again

Virat Kohli has a 50-plus average in Australia, South Africa and England. Dhawan averages 71.33 in England and 52.83 in South Africa. (Source: AP) Virat Kohli has a 50-plus average in Australia, South Africa and England. Dhawan averages 71.33 in England and 52.83 in South Africa. (Source: AP)

After leading South Africa out of a 22-year isolation from international cricket, an emotional Clive Rice summed up the feeling thus: “I know how Neil Armstrong felt like when he landed on the moon.”

Nearly 27 years later, after leading India to their maiden ODI series win in South Africa, Virat Kohli wouldn’t sound entirely hyperbolic or unbefetting if he were to reproduce Rice’s metaphor when he clutches the glittering trophy in Centurion on Friday, after the inconsequential sixth match of the series. For the wait for the historic triumph, as his predecessors would testify, has been agonisingly interminable, so much so that there were times when it seemed that such a moment of triumphalism as this would never arrive so soon or so emphatically. Say what you will of South Africa’s defected batting line-up, the injured luminaries, the un-tuned bowlers, or the sub-continentality of some of the surfaces, circumstantial evidences vindicate that India’s victory was not an accident of circumstance or a generous winking of good fortune.

Rather they’ve been staggeringly ruthless in knocking their opponents down on the mat and flawlessly clinical in twisting the knife between the ribs.

Instructive in this regard is the gnawing margin of victories—by six wickets, by nine wickets and nearly 30 overs in the bank, by 124 runs and by 73 runs. Fortune alone can’t win you matches so consistently authoritative, especially at that neck of the woods where only Australia have pocketed a five-or-more-match bilateral series (twice) in the last 26 years, where India’s own record is not a flash (a win-loss record of 19-5 before this series).

In any case, a 4-1 scoreline doesn’t exaggerate the merit of the victorious, as much as it doesn’t hide the deficiencies of the vanquished. Rather it attests to a genuine starburst of white-ball brio of this Indian side. While it may not, on paper, have covered all the bases to be called a world-beating side, it surely is one of the most dynamic Indian sides abroad, a team without any corseted inhibitions, a bunch that knows how to get its business done.

Among the most eulogised are the two wrist spinners, Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal, who among them have nabbed 30 wickets, a tally unmatched by any Indian spinning pair in a bilateral series outside Asia.

But South Africa coach Ottis Gibson believes they will be tamed by the time the World Cup comes whistling to England, where he also believes that they wouldn’t be able to purchase turn as much they did on the uncharacteristic ones in South Africa. Rather, he sees the quality of India’s top three as a more dangerous portent, and a prima facie difference between his and Ravi Shastri’s side. “In almost every game, one of their top three has scored a hundred. We’ve got one hundred and when you look at the series those are the differences,” he had said.

The tally of four hundreds by the top three is the most Indian batsmen have managed in South Africa in a single series. It’s the same number they have collectively managed in 27 matches before this series.

The trio of Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma have already put to shade some of the country’s most destructive batsmen. Sachin Tendulkar scored a lone hundred here, aggregating a cringe-worthy 25.13. Virender Sehwag’s highest was 34, his seven innings breeding only 105 runs at 15.

Yuvraj Singh too was wretched, his 11 outings begetting him only 150 runs. Among the lot, only Rahul Dravid (51.20) and Sourav Ganguly (43.44) found a measure of the surfaces and bowlers.

It’s paradoxical that their Test numbers here were middling, 29.71 and 36.14 respectively, similar to those of Dhawan and Rohit. It was literally against the same group of bowlers — Morne Morkel, Kagiso Rabada and Lungi Ngidi — that they once looked bedevilled, and now bull-dozing.

In blue flannels, they have resembled jackrabbits bounding out of their boroughs, finding a vengeful range and rhythm. If the short balls wound up Dhawan in Tests, here he was cutting and pulling with carefree insouciance. Rohit, prone to fatal stabs outside the off-stump, is creaming and caressing the same deliveries to the fence.

Men for all conditions

But it shouldn’t surprise us, because the openers have been profoundly consistent abroad, be it South Africa, England or Australia, three most difficult places to be openers irrespective of the format, they have emerged out of the burning crucible unscathed and their reputation enhanced.

They are denied of their dues because often their ODI productivity is entwined with their storied Test maladies.Their numbers outside Asia verify as much—Rohit averages 45.38, the corresponding numbers of Dhawan and Kohli are 45.19 and 55.29, respectively. Kohli averages 50-plus in all countries barring West Indies (45.46). Dhawan boasts 71 in England, 52.83 in South Africa and 42.93 in Australia.

Rohit has already racked up more than 1,000 runs in Australia (1143 at 51.95, 805 of those coming against the hosts), brags an average of 53.30 in England and seems more controlled than ever before in South Africa. Understandably, all three have featured prominently in India’s enduring moments overseas in recent times, especially in global events like the Champions Trophy and World Cup, making them again a feared troika in the World Cup next year.

And conversely, India have withered away when all three have flopped, the most memorable case in point being the Champions Trophy final last year. Suffice to say they are a condition-and-pressure-proof trinity. While Kohli always was considered one, from the time he eviscerated a primeful Lasith Malinga in Hobart, it’s high time Rohit and Dhawan be inculcated into the bracket.

It’s tempting to call them the new fab three if not the best top-three in the world currently, better even than the Warner-Finch-Smith axis in terms of consistency and condition taming. The series-win in South Africa, thus, is their collective Armstrongean moment.

