India vs South Africa 6th ODI Live Cricket Streaming Online Score: When and where to watch IND vs SA 6th ODI

Virat Kohli-led India has done what no other Indian side has done in the history before – they have registered a series victory in South Africa. After winning the 5th ODI in Port Elizabeth by 73 runs, India have taken an unassailable 4-1 lead in the ODI series and have already sealed the series. Now, with the 6th and the final ODI of the series scheduled to be played on Friday at Centurion, India are keen to close the series with 5-1 lead. South Africa, on the other hand, who will be playing for nothing more than pride, will look to win the final ODI and get some morale back in the side before the 3-match T20I series against India. With series in their bag, India may look to test different combinations in the final ODI and we may see the likes of Manish Pandey, Mohammed Shami and/or Shardul Thakur playing their first ODI in the series.

When is the India vs South Africa 6th ODI?

India vs South Africa 6th ODI will be played on Thursday, February 16, 2018. This is the 6th ODI of the six-match series between the two teams. India have sealed the series by 4-1 after winning the 5th ODI at Port Elizabeth by 73 runs.

Where is the India vs South Africa 6th ODI?

India vs South Africa 6th ODI will be played at SuperSport Park, Centurion. India have an unassailable 4-1 lead in the six-match series against South Africa.

What time does India vs South Africa 6th ODI start?

India vs South Africa 6th ODI begins at 04:30 PM IST (1100 hrs GMT). The coverage of IND vs SA 6th ODI will begin on the broadcasting channel from 3:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 04:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs South Africa 6th ODI?

India vs South Africa 6th ODI will be broadcast on Sony Ten1 Sports and Sony Ten 1 HD Sports in English commentary. You can also catch the live coverage on Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD in Hindi commentary.

How do I watch online live streaming of India vs South Africa 6th ODI?

India vs South Africa 6th ODI live streaming will be available on SonyLIV.com. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

What are the squads of India vs South Africa 6th ODI?

India squad: Virat Kohli(c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur

South Africa: Faf du Plessis(c), Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock, Jean-Paul Duminy, Imran Tahir, Aiden Markram, David Miller, Morne Morkel, Chris Morris, Lungisani Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Khaya Zondo

