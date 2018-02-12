India vs South Africa 5th ODI Live Cricket Streaming Online Score: When and where to watch IND vs SA 5th ODI

India play South Africa at St George’s Park in the fifth ODI. (Source: AP) India play South Africa at St George’s Park in the fifth ODI. (Source: AP)

South Africa kept the six-match ODI series against India alive by winning the fourth match by 5 wickets (DLS) in Johannesburg on Saturday. In a rain-affected match, South Africa were chasing a revised target of 202 runs from 28 overs which they chased down with 15 balls remaining. India captain Virat Kohli admitted that the visitors did not deserve to win the game as South Africa managed to pull through. He was also unhappy with the fact that India could not continue their good batting after the lightning break in the first innings. The fifth ODI will take place at St George’s Park, which is a good surface to bat on. With two more matches left for the series to end, here is all you need to know for the fifth match between India and South Africa:

When is the India vs South Africa 5th ODI?

India vs South Africa 5th ODI will be played on Tuesday, February 13, 2018. This is the 5th ODI of the six-match series between the two teams. India won the first three matches but lost the fourth to the hosts.

Where is the India vs South Africa 5th ODI?

India vs South Africa 5th ODI will be played at St George’s Park, Port Elizabeth. India have a 3-1 lead in the six-match series against South Africa.

What time does India vs South Africa 5th ODI start?

India vs South Africa 5th ODI begins at 04:30 PM IST (1100 hrs GMT). The coverage of IND vs SA 5th ODI will begin on the broadcasting channel from 3:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 04:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs South Africa 5th ODI start?

India vs South Africa 5th ODI will be broadcast on Sony Ten1 Sports and Sony Ten 1 Sports HD in English commentary. You can also catch the live coverage on Sony Ten 3 in Hindi commentary.

How do I watch online live streaming of India vs South Africa 5th ODI?

India vs South Africa 5th ODI live streaming will be available on SonyLIV.com. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

What are the squads of India vs South Africa 5th ODI?

India

Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur

South Africa

Aiden Markram(c), Hashim Amla, Jean-Paul Duminy, David Miller, Morne Morkel, Chris Morris, Khaya Zondo, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir, Tabraiz Shamsi, Heinrich Klaasen, Lungisani Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Farhaan Behardien

