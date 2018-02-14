Hardik Pandya avoids collision with Shikhar Dhawan to take one-handed catch; watch video

Hardik Pandya took a one-handed catch in the fifth ODI against South Africa. (Source: BCCI) Hardik Pandya took a one-handed catch in the fifth ODI against South Africa. (Source: BCCI)

India made history on Tuesday when they beat South Africa by 73 runs at Port Elizabeth to win their first bilateral series in the country. With the win, India took an unassailable 4-1 lead in the six-match series. Batting first, India scored 274 runs with Rohit Sharma top-scoring and breaking his poor run in South Africa with 115 runs from 126 runs. In reply, South Africa were bundled out for 201 despite Hashim Amla playing a gritty 71 run knock.

Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav once again played a key role in going past the lower middle order with ease after Hardik Pandya picked up two key wickets of JP Duminy and AB de Villiers. He then made a contribution in the field with a direct hit at the non-striker’s end that saw Amla walk back run out.

The flashy India all rounder was not done with his exploits and as wickets continued to tumble, he made another mark in the contest with a stunning catch. During the 42nd over of South Africa’s faltering chase, Tabraiz Shamsi was dismissed by Kuldeep for the wrist spinner’s fourth wicket. However, the attention would be taken by Pandya who would not only avoid a collision with Shikhar Dhawan at mid-off but also pluck out his hand for a single-handed catch.

After taking the catch, Pandya pointed out to Dhawan that the catch belonged to it. With the win nearing, it was no problem for India and skipper Virat Kohli who ran forward to celebrate with the duo before the rest of the pack followed. The two teams will play the final ODI at Centurion on Friday.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App