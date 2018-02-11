Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller take South Africa to thrilling win

David Miller scored 39 runs to set up South Africa win in 4th ODI. (AP Photo) David Miller scored 39 runs to set up South Africa win in 4th ODI. (AP Photo)

A thrilling cricket match and at Wanderers go hand-in-hand. Johannesburg saw another close contest played out which tested the players from the number one and number two ODI teams in the world. When India had the chance to bat South Africa out of the game, lightning struck. A dominating display with the bat from India till that break was reduced to nothing as South Africa bowlers proved so miser in the second half that India managed only 289 for 7 in 50 overs when 320-plus was highly likely.

Wanderers has seen some historic and high-scoring chases but the rain had reduced South Africa’s chase to 202 from 28 overs. They lost Aiden Markram, Hashim Amla and AB de Villiers with 100 runs still needed off 67 balls. David Miller and Heinrich Klaasen then joined hands, played some absolutely numbing shots, steered South Africa towards victory before being separated. Andile Phehlukwayo then used their good work to play with freedom and win the game for South Africa with 5 wickets and 15 balls remaining.

Two key moments, one while batting and the other while bowling, put India on the backfoot. Shikhar Dhawan led India’s domination with the bat scoring a century and Virat Kohli supporting playing another master innings of 75 runs but both were dismissed on either side of the lightning break. While bowling, Yuzvendra Chahal clean bowled Miller and put the match in India’s bag but he had overstepped, giving the batsman a lifeline which he used perfectly to set up South Africa win that keeps the six-match series alive with India leading it 4-1.

