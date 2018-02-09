India vs South Africa 4th ODI Live Cricket Streaming Online Score: When and where to watch IND vs SA 4th ODI

India have a 3-0 lead in the 6-match ODI series. (Reuters) India have a 3-0 lead in the 6-match ODI series. (Reuters)

After losing the Test series against South Africa by 2-1, India have bounced back in the ODI format. The side led by Virat Kohli has already won the first three ODIs and have taken a 3-0 lead in the 6-match ODI series. From this point, India cannot lose the series. But if South Africa go on to win the remaining ODIs, then they will be able to stop India from winning their first series in the country. Kohli, who has been in supreme form, scoring two centuries already in the tournament, would not want that. With his spin duo of Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal in brilliant form, the Indian captain would want to seal the series by winning the 4th ODI at Wanderers in Johannesburg. South Africa will hope they can shift the momentum by winning the 4th ODI and change the tide of the tournament in their favour.

When is the India vs South Africa 4th ODI?

India vs South Africa 4th ODI will be played on Saturday, February 10, 2018. This is the 4th ODI of the six-match series between the two teams. India won the first three matches and have taken a 3-0 lead in the series.

Where is the India vs South Africa 4th ODI?

India vs South Africa 4th ODI will be played at New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg. India won the Test match here earlier against South Africa on a pitch that was deemed to be dangerous.

What time does India vs South Africa 4th ODI start?

India vs South Africa 4th ODI begins at 04:30 PM IST (1100 hrs GMT). The coverage of IND vs SA 4th ODI will begin on the broadcasting channel from 3:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 04:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs South Africa 4th ODI start?

India vs South Africa 4th ODI will be broadcast on Sony Ten1 Sports and Sony Ten 1 Sports HD in English commentary. You can also catch the live coverage on Sony Ten 3 in Hindi commentary.

How do I watch online live streaming of India vs South Africa 4th ODI?

India vs South Africa 4th ODI live streaming will be available on SonyLIV.com. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

What are the squads of India vs South Africa 4th ODI?

India ODI Squad: Virat Kohli(c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur

South Africa ODI Squad: Hashim Amla, Quinton de Kock, Jean-Paul Duminy, Imran Tahir, Aiden Markram (c), David Miller, Morne Morkel, Chris Morris, Lungisani Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Kagiso Rabada, Tabraiz Shamsi, Khaya Zondo, Farhan Berhardien

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd