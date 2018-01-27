Latest News
  • India vs South Africa, 3rd Test: Twitterati hails visitors’ ‘thumping’ win

India vs South Africa, 3rd Test: Twitterati hails visitors’ ‘thumping’ win

India defeated South Africa at Johannesburg's New Wanderers Stadium in third and final Test of the series.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: January 27, 2018 9:47 pm
India vs Soiuth Africa, Ind vs SA, India tour of South Africa 2018, Virat Kohli, Mohammed Shami, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Dean Elgar, sports news, cricket, Indian Express Mohammed Shami picked up a fifer in third Test. (Source: AP)
Related News

India finally got a positive result on their tour of South Africa. In Johannesburg’s Wanderers stadium, Virat Kohli’s side beat the Proteas by 63 runs in what turned out to be a thriller of a match. Chasing a target of 241 on a pitch that was a nightmare for the batsmen, South Africa didn’t start the proceedings well on the third day as they lost Aiden Markram early. But Dean Elgar along with Hashim Amla resisted well as the left-right batting duo put on 119 for the second wicket on Day 4. Amla, though, was removed by Ishant Sharma after Hardik Pandya held on to a good catch on the on-side.

AB de Villiers was the next one to depart after the right-hander was caught out off Jasprit Bumrah. Wickets kept falling at one end while opener Elgar stood strong on the other. No other batsman showed mettle and South Africa were eventually bundled out for 177 in the second innings, losing the match by 63 runs. For India, it was Mohammed Shami who scalped a fifer in the last embers of the match. India though had lost the series 2-1 after facing defeats in the first two matches.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

The two teams will now lock horns in limited overs fixtures in which they are scheduled to play 6 ODIs and three T20Is.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Live Cricket Scores & Results
Most Read

Best of Express

When I was kidnapped, I only hoped that I will survive. Thankfully I did, but so did the bad times 
indian super league 2017 schedule

indian super league 2017 points table