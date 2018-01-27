India vs South Africa, 3rd Test: Twitterati hails visitors’ ‘thumping’ win

Mohammed Shami picked up a fifer in third Test. (Source: AP) Mohammed Shami picked up a fifer in third Test. (Source: AP)

India finally got a positive result on their tour of South Africa. In Johannesburg’s Wanderers stadium, Virat Kohli’s side beat the Proteas by 63 runs in what turned out to be a thriller of a match. Chasing a target of 241 on a pitch that was a nightmare for the batsmen, South Africa didn’t start the proceedings well on the third day as they lost Aiden Markram early. But Dean Elgar along with Hashim Amla resisted well as the left-right batting duo put on 119 for the second wicket on Day 4. Amla, though, was removed by Ishant Sharma after Hardik Pandya held on to a good catch on the on-side.

AB de Villiers was the next one to depart after the right-hander was caught out off Jasprit Bumrah. Wickets kept falling at one end while opener Elgar stood strong on the other. No other batsman showed mettle and South Africa were eventually bundled out for 177 in the second innings, losing the match by 63 runs. For India, it was Mohammed Shami who scalped a fifer in the last embers of the match. India though had lost the series 2-1 after facing defeats in the first two matches.

Well done Indian team on winning Jo’burg Test. Showed solid character n persistence on a tough pitch, deserve all the accolades. Hope the critics who came out blazing after two losses will be eating their words for dinner tonight!!! @BCCI — Gautam Gambhir (@GautamGambhir) 27 January 2018

Congratulations Team india 🇮🇳 what a win @BCCI #INDvSA test series — Harbhajan Turbanator (@harbhajan_singh) 27 January 2018

2-1 does convey the entire result. To come back and win a game when you are down and out, specially on this pitch is a tremendous task by #TeamIndia. Congratulations on a great win, boys. 🔝 bowling #SAvIND pic.twitter.com/mVoosL0Hng — Suresh Raina (@ImRaina) 27 January 2018

Congratulations India. This is really special .One of our finest ever overseas victory. Enjoy the moment. I am sure this will happen more often now — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) 27 January 2018

This is one of India’s greatest ever overseas wins. Not the surface they are used to, no one would have given them a chance but the pace attack was superb and Virat led from the front. — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) 27 January 2018

Courage and attitude two words for this team India.Thumping win against SA.Really proud of u boys #INDvSA — Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) 27 January 2018

What. A. Win. One of the best overseas wins. Game reveals character….and India have shown their mettle. Proud. 😊🙌👏🏏 #SAvIND — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 27 January 2018

The two teams will now lock horns in limited overs fixtures in which they are scheduled to play 6 ODIs and three T20Is.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd