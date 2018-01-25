India vs South Africa 3rd Test: Sourav Ganguly says Wanderers pitch ‘unfair’ to batsmen

Sourav Ganguly raised concerns about the Wanderers pitch. (Source: PTI) Sourav Ganguly raised concerns about the Wanderers pitch. (Source: PTI)

Former India captain Sourav Ganguly raised concerns about the pitch at the Wanderers where the final Test between India and South Africa is being played. “To play test cricket on this surface is unfair …saw it in NZ in 2003 …batsman have minimum chance ..icc should look into it,” he said in a tweet in which he tagged ICC, BCCI, Virat Kohli and a prominent television anchor.

The first day of the Test match was not kind to the batsmen of either side. The pitch had a generous helping of grass on the pitch. Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli scored half centuries but the rest of the Indian batsman, with the exception of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, struggled to get into double digits. South Africa batted in the last hour of the day lost Aiden Markram to Bhuvneshwar Kumar. India themselves went into the match with no specialist spinner in their ranks.

At the same time, much of the replies that came Ganguly’s way were about why there aren’t such concerns raised when India dished out dust bowls that favour their spinners and batsmen, who are generally more adept at facing spinners. India had played a number of Test matches at home between December 2016 and 2017 and had lost just one among them all. The South Africa series is seen as the first big test for Virat Kohli since taking over from MS Dhoni as captain of India in all formats in January 2017.

