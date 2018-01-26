India vs South Africa, 3rd Test: Pitch not dangerous, bounce is natural, says Ajinkya Rahane

Ajinkya Rahane said that the pitch is challenging but not dangerous. (Source: Reuters) Ajinkya Rahane said that the pitch is challenging but not dangerous. (Source: Reuters)

Ajinkya Rahane stated that the Indian team did not deem the pitch as dangerous. “The bounce on this wicket is completely natural. Not dangerous, it is completely similar for both teams,” he said while addressing the press after the third day’s play was abandoned in Johannesburg. Umpires stopped the day’s play when Dean Elgar was struck on the head by a short-pitched delivery bowled by Jasprit Bumrah. They then led the players off the field, something that Indian captain Virat Kohli didn’t seem to be too happy with.

“That ball (Elgar) was back of length, hard length,” said Rahane, who is vice-captain of the Indian team, “It kicked off slightly more bounce than usual. The umpires were checking on me because I got hit on the elbow and glove, they were telling me if you want to call your physio you can and take your time, don’t be in a hurry. When you are batting with the new ball it is challenging but you cannot call it a dangerous wicket.”

Batting has been an arduous task for both sides throughout this Test. Rahane himself laboured to a 68-ball 48 before being dismissed. “It was challenging. The wicket was similar for both teams. It was completely same for everyone,” he said, “Our approach is that we want to play and we want to win this Test match. I don’t think the wicket is too dangerous. I hope Dean Elgar is ok. When me and Virat were batting and me and Bhuvi, it was completely their (umpires) decision. We told them we want to continue playing. We didn’t want to go back.”

