India vs South Africa 3rd Test Live Online Score and Streaming: IND vs SA 3rd Test TV coverage

India vs South Africa 3rd Test will be played in Centurion. (Reuters Photo) India vs South Africa 3rd Test will be played in Centurion. (Reuters Photo)

With pride at stake, India will have its task cut out at the New Wanderers in Johannesburg. After losing the first Test in Cape Town and succumbing to a series loss in Centurion India will like to bounce back in the last Test which begins from Wednesday. If India has to eke out a victory then Virat Kohli will be hoping that the batsmen could return to form in this game. South Africa, on the other hand, have declared their intentions of aiming for a whitewash. The pace quartet of Vernon Philander, Morne Morkel, and Kagiso Rabada will hope for another green top so they can test the Indian batsmen.

When is India vs South Africa 3rd Test?

India vs South Africa 3rd Test will be played from Wednesday, January 24, 2018. This is the 3rd Test of the three-match series between the two teams. India lost the first Test in Cape Town and the second encounter in Centurion.

Where is India vs South Africa 3rd Test?

India vs South Africa 3rd Test will be played at New Wanderers Stadium, Johannesburg. Interestingly, India has never lost a Test match on this ground.

What time does India vs South Africa 3rd Test start?

India vs South Africa 3rd Test begins at 02:00 PM IST (0830 hrs GMT). The coverage of SA vs IND 1st Test will begin on the broadcasting channel from 01:00 PM IST. Since it is the first day of the Test, toss will take place at 01:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast India vs South Africa 3rd Test?

India vs South Africa 3rd Test will be telecast on Sony Ten1 Sports and Sony Ten 1 Sports HD in English commentary. You can also catch the live coverage on Sony Ten 3 in Hindi commentary.

How do I watch online live streaming of India vs South Africa 3rd Test?

India vs South Africa 3rd Test live streaming will be available on SonyLiv.com. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

What are the squads of India vs South Africa 3rd Test?

India squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Shikhar Dhawan, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, Parthiv Patel, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Lokesh Rahul, Wriddhiman Saha, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Rohit Sharma, Murali Vijay, Umesh Yadav

South Africa squad: Faf du Plessis(c), Hashim Amla, Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Theunis de Bruyn, AB de Villiers, Dean Elgar, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Morne Morkel, Chris Morris, Andile Phehlukwayo, Vernon Philander, Kagiso Rabada, Duanne Olivier, Lungi Ngidi

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App