India vs South Africa: No matter the result, moral victory for India

Ajinkya Rahane, who came in for Rohit Sharma in this match, copped a few blows as the ball flew off a length. But he put his head down and played a gritty knock. (Reuters Photo) Ajinkya Rahane, who came in for Rohit Sharma in this match, copped a few blows as the ball flew off a length. But he put his head down and played a gritty knock. (Reuters Photo)

As it happens with most Indian batsmen, Virat Kohli and Ajinkya Rahane will always be remembered for their hundreds. Some ardent Indian cricket fans might, once in a while, talk about their fifties as well. But for those at Wanderers on Friday, Rahane’s 48 and Kohli’s 41 will always carry more weight than many of their fifities and tons.

Ironically, the two most significant knocks of this series by the team’s captain and his deputy went mostly unpraised. There were a few muted claps from the partisan crowd for their daredevil strokes but by not crossing 50, their innings didn’t get a deserving public acknowledgement. Cricket’s decorum can be draconian.

On a pitch that Sunil Gavaskar, who has a history of facing fiercest pacers on deadliest tracks, labelled unplayable at tea, Kohli and Rahane showed the kind of courage that qualifies soldiers for citations of valour. On this track, the kinds where batsmen infamously take backward steps towards square seeing a pacer run in, India’s ‘batsmen with heart’ took the stride forward. The two senior batsmen of the side played with what is now globally known as the Kohli-kind of intensity. First Kohli walked his talk, then Rahane followed in his foot-steps. But his was no cakewalk.

The morning session had some sights that make not just the batsmen, but even the curator, umpires and bosses at ICC’s Dubai headquarters, nervous. The semi-new ball would hit the deck and take the chunk of grass with it. There was this scuffed up area about 6 meters from the batsmen that had a mind of its own. Depending on where the ball hit the ground — inside the crater or its edge — it would keep low and take off.

If it kept low, it would give the batsmen doubts. If it rose, it would give them pain. Fingers, ribs or the groin area; the height of the uneven bounce decided the area of the body blow. India’s physio Patrick Farhat would have needed the masseur’s attention by evening; he had to run to the field that often.

Every top-order batsman who came to the crease today at least injured their fingers. Vijay would also get hit on his thigh, Rahane on elbow and Kohli on ribs. However, every time they merely dragged themselves to the square leg, double up, wince in pain, if needed call the physio and gather themselves to be ready to take guard again.

The field umpires with concern written on their face would stand next to the injured batsmen and ask them about their health. They would even have long consultations with the South African skipper Faf du Plessis and others on the central square. Televison cameras would also show the match-referee entering the dressing room. During the lunch-time show, Gavaskar would be on the pitch talking about how if a ball rises from good length, there was nothing a bowler could do. Social media would get busy with pitch analyses. They would call the Wanderers pitch diabolical, order ICC to abandon the game and even float the idea of declaring India winners.

However, Kohli, on the central square, had a real tough job on his hands. He was dealing with a very versatile attack that tends to be handful even on a dead track.

Here he was facing the tough-to-read Vernon Philander on an unpredictable pitch with a new ball in hand. South Africa’s prime-mover in this series was getting the ball to float around on this very responsive track. Such is his rhythm and release that his deliveries don’t really hit the surface, they skim over it. It’s what makes him a very deceptive pacer. Off-the-wicket, Philander is probably among the fastest bowlers in the world.

At Wanderers today, his balls had the added buzz as they flew past the bat. To make matters worse, there was always the fear of one of the balls taking off and keeping low. Philander’s variations, combined with the erratic nature of the pitch, were too much to handle. Every time he would miss the bat, the crowd would roar. Wanderers had a gladiatorial atmosphere this morning with the batsmen being the caged beasts.

Neither the surround sound nor the uneven bounce forced Kohli on the backfoot. To a Philander ball that was moving away, Kohli put his front foot out and drove to the cover boundary. The shot would turn the tide. The captain had taken an important step ahead. He wasn’t complaining about the pitch, he wanted to play. The message would go down the order. India wasn’t backing out of this one. They had opted to bat on this very grassy track, now they wanted to march ahead. He would go on to pull Rabada and drive Lungi Ngidi straight. Philander would get more of the same. Kohli would hit two more boundaries to him, both through cover.

Rahane would start with Morne Morkel. He too would start with a blazing cover drive. Left out of the first two games, he had a point to prove. It was his last chance on this tour and he was making it count. He didn’t let the dodgy pitch or the pacers come in way. Rahane would get repeatedly hit on the fingers. The umpires would come to him and check if he was fine. Or maybe, they were asking about the pitch. Kohli from the dressing room would wave at him, asking him to continue. Maybe, below his whites, he had tied the black belt that he won as a karate kid. Rahane was in a combative mode.

Like Kohli, Rahane too would miss his fifty. Days like these, numbers don’t do justice.

