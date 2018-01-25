India vs South Africa, 3rd Test: Jasprit Bumrah takes first five-wicket haul at Wanderers

Jasprit Bumrah took 5 wickets in the first innings at Wanderers. (Source: BCCI TV) Jasprit Bumrah took 5 wickets in the first innings at Wanderers. (Source: BCCI TV)

Jasprit Bumrah on Thursday took his first-ever five-wicket haul in Test cricket against South Africa at Wanderers. The right-arm seamer ensured that the home side, who have already taken a 2-0 lead in the series, do not take a strong lead over India in the first innings of the 3rd Test in Johannesburg. In his 18.5 overs, the 24-year old gave 54 runs and took 5 wickets.

Bumrah started his fifer with the precious wicket of South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis, confusing him with a delicious inswinger. The Proteas captain decided to leave the delivery but the ball came back inside and knocked off his off-stumps. Du Plessis made the long walk back to the pavilion with a score of 8 runs.

Bumrah, struck again soon after, getting the wicket of wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock. The left-hander found an inside edge and gave away a simple catch to Parthiv Patel behind the stumps.

But the crucial turning point in the match came when Bumrah dismissed Hashim Amla on 61, who was looking extremely dangerous and was stitching a strong partnership with Vernon Philander to give a strong lead to South Africa. The seamer pitched it on the pads and Amla flicked it straight to Hardik Pandya at midwicket.

After South Africa took lead over India, Bumrah returned with the ball to take two wickets in a single over, dismissing Andile Phehlukwayo and Lungi Ngidi to bowl out South Africa for 194, with a lead of 7 runs over India.

Earlier, India were bowled out for 187 runs in the first innings, with skipper Virat Kohli and Cheteshwar Pujara scoring fifties.

