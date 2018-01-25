India vs South Africa, 3rd Test Day 2: Jasprit Bumrah’s fifer helps visitors get their noses ahead

Jasprit Bumrah ended with figures of 5-54 on Day 2. (Source: AP) Jasprit Bumrah ended with figures of 5-54 on Day 2. (Source: AP)

For a change in this series, India have their noses in front after stumps. India have often turned up with heartening performances over the course of these two matches but every time, the South Africans have had their noses in front at the end of a day’s place. At the end of Day 2 in Johannesburg, India find themselves edging ahead of the hosts. They are 49/1 at stumps and have a 42-run lead with Murali Vijay and KL Rahul in the middle. Considering how cruel this wicket has been to batsmen, it is a good position to be in.

South Africa claimed the first session as their own. Nightwatchman Kagiso Rabada soaked in 84 deliveries in hos 30-run knock before finally being dismissed, prompting the crowd to give him a standing ovation as he left the pitch. But, as it turned out, South Africa were no different from India in being able to negotiate with this pitch. With the exception of Hashim Amla (61 off 121) and Vernon Philander (35 off 55), none of the other batsmen got to double digits. This was largely thanks to Jasprit Bumrah, who exploited the conditions to the full and took five wickets. By the time they were dismissed, South Africa had a lead of seven.

India opened with Murali Vijay and Parthiv Patel. The two put up 17 runs on the board, 16 of which came from Parthiv Patel. He hit three boundaries in his short innings and came to an end in 15 balls at the hands of Vernon Philander. KL Rahul looked a bit jittery but he stayed put with Vijay and their resistance is something that would give India a lot of confidence going into Day 3. But the hero of the second day for them is undoubtedly Jasprit Bumrah.

