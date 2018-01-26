India vs South Africa 3rd Test, Day 2: If we get it from them, we can give it back as well, says Jasprit Bumrah

Jasprit Bumrah got his maiden Test fifer. (Source: BCCI) Jasprit Bumrah got his maiden Test fifer. (Source: BCCI)

Jasprit Bumrah said that the Indian pace attack is a confident unit and capable of giving South Africans some of their own medicines. On the second day of the third Test, India’s pacers ensured that South Africa only got a slender lead and Bumrah led from the front, taking his maiden five-wicket haul in Test cricket. “Indian pacers have also got pace. We are just trying to get the wickets (whilst bowling short to the tailenders). If we get it from them, we can give it back as well. That was our basic plan as they were trying to play some shots,” he said after the end of day’s play.

“We always want to contribute as a pack. On another day, may be another bowler will get more wickets but we wanted to create pressure as a pack. It was always a dream to play Test cricket and get a first five-wicket haul over here. It’s always a great feeling (when you are able to do so),” said Bumrah.

South Africa started the day well. On a pitch that was almost hostile towards the batsmen, night watchman Kagiso Rabada and Hashim Amla grinded it out in the first session by the time Rabada was out he had soaked in 84 deliveries and scored 30 runs. “It was not frustrating (to see Rabada bat) because he was playing well. So you some times acknowledge that the batsman is playing well. You don’t try too much and just don’t go away from your plans. This is what we were discussing. On these type of pitches, wickets can fall in bunches. We were focussing on that,” Bumrah said.

About Amla, he said, “Amla was trying to shuffle a lot. The ball was doing so much that he was trying to do something else. So that was working for him. We thought that we would probably use one fuller ball straight up. That could also give the message that we are trying to hit the stumps. All these battles are very interesting on such wickets as it’s always challenging and you keep on learning when such challenges come. You are very happy whenever you get his (Amla) wicket, so I am very happy. He was beaten a lot of times but we were happy that he got out (the easy way he did),” he added.

Bumrah said that this was a very helpful wicket for the bowlers, perhaps even a touch towards the extreme. But he added that it was a pleasant new experience since he hadn’t bowled on such a wicket in India.

“We haven’t played on many such wickets where there is so much help for the bowlers, certainly not in India. It’s a little different. On such wickets, there is always a temptation that you try harder or get more wickets.”

Bumrah, who has become an integral part of the limited overs Indian squads, has experienced a breakthrough series in South Africa. He made his Test debut in the first match and has now managed to get a fifer. “I don’t think about whether I am good here or over there. I just focus wherever I am going what preparation I am doing and don’t focus on what the opinions are. It’s very good that people have opinions but my basic aim was that wherever I go I focus in the present moment. This is red ball cricket right now, so I try to focus on what works in red ball cricket and try to ask questions to all successful bowlers,” he said.

