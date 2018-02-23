India vs South Africa 3rd T20I: Series on the line, Virat Kohli looks to fine-tune flaws at Newlands

The third T20I between India and South Africa is a series decider for both. (Source: BCCI) The third T20I between India and South Africa is a series decider for both. (Source: BCCI)

After a dominating display of strength in the first T20I against South Africa at Wanderers in Johannesburg, Virat Kohli-led India suffered a setback on Wednesday in the second T20I at Centurion. For the Indian skipper, the 6-wicket loss was a reality check of sorts. India’s bowling line-up, that comprised of Shardul Thakur in place of an injured Jasprit Bumrah, and was devoid of left-arm chinaman Kuldeep Yadav, appeared to be a mere reflection of the dominating force it appeared in the ODI-series. The dew and the drizzle, which caused the ball to become wet, and hampered Yuzvendra Chahal’s ability to spin the ball, went on to hurt the visitors; particularly Chahal himself, who was hammered for 64 runs in 4 overs.

The defeat, if nothing, proves the point that Proteas, in spite of carrying an inexperienced unit, have the ability to counter-attack when the conditions turn in their favour. Skipper JP Duminy, who scored an unbeaten-64 in 40 balls, looked to be in good touch and Heinrich Klaasen has proved to be a revelation in T20I cricket. Coming into the third match, Kohli knows the men in blue cannot afford to repeat the same mistakes again.

The 29-year old captain will look to fine-tune the team and aim perfection in the third T20I at Newlands in Cape Town on Saturday. India will want to close the tour on a positive note by registering a rare double-series win in the country. The leaks in the bowling unit need to be mended, and if declared fit, Bumrah might see a return to the playing XI. Yadav, who has missed out the first T20I, may also get a chance to play at Newlands, and Chahal, who could be low on confidence after the last outing, may have to sit out.

Jaydev Unadkat is another player who has not been at his best in the series. In 8 overs in 2 matches, he has given 75 runs at an economy of 9.78 and has taken only two wickets. Kohli might be tempted to play Thakur and Bumrah as the primary fast bowlers and sit out Unadkat. With questions surrounding the form of allrounder Hardik Pandya, the visitors may also look to turn towards Axar Patel, who can provide another spin option in the team’s line-up and can also hit a few boundaries in depth overs.

South Africa’s T20I record at Wanderers is not great. In 8 T20Is, the Proteas have won only 2 and lost 5 T20Is. The visitors, on the other hand, have never played a T20I at the stadium before. With the series hanging in the balance, India’s lack of experience in the stadium in the format could give Proteas an added advantage, in spite of their poor record.

