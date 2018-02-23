India vs South Africa 3rd T20I Live Cricket Streaming Online Score: When and where to watch IND vs SA 3rd T20I

Virat Kohli will look to seal the series by winning the 3rd T20I on Saturday. (Source: BCCI) Virat Kohli will look to seal the series by winning the 3rd T20I on Saturday. (Source: BCCI)

India and South Africa are set to clash for the final time on the current tour on Saturday. Virat Kohl-led India suffered a setback in the previous T20I on Wednesday at Centurion, losing the match by 6 wickets, which has levelled the 3-match T20I series at 1-1. The two teams will compete in the 3rd T20I at Newlands in Cape Town to register a victory and claim the series for themselves. The stakes will be high as India has won the ODI series 5-1, while the hosts won the Test series by 2-1. A victory in T20I would mean a lot for the visitors who were counted out of the tour early on after losing the first two Test. On the other hand, for Proteas, a victory would mean more considering their poor performance in the ODI series against the Kohli-led India.

When is the India vs South Africa 3rd T20I?

India vs South Africa 3rd T20I will be played on Saturday, February 24, 2018. This will be the final T20I of the three-match series between the two teams. India earlier sealed the ODI series by 5-1 while South Africa won the Test series 2-1.

Where is the India vs South Africa 3rd T20I?

India vs South Africa 3rd T20I will be played at Newlands, Cape Town. India won the first T20I by 28 runs against hosts South Africa but then lost the 2nd T20I by 6 wickets, levelling the series at 1-1.

What time does India vs South Africa 3rd T20I start?

India vs South Africa 3rd T20I begins at 09:30 PM IST (04:00 PM GMT). The coverage of IND vs SA 3rd T20I will begin on the broadcasting channel from 08:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 09:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs South Africa 3rd T20I?

India vs South Africa 3rd T20I will be broadcast on Sony Ten1 Sports and Sony Ten 1 HD Sports in English commentary. You can also catch the live coverage on Sony Ten 3 and Sony Ten 3 HD in Hindi commentary.

How do I watch online live streaming of India vs South Africa 3rd T20I?

India vs South Africa 3rd T20I live streaming will be available on SonyLIV.com. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

What are the squads of India vs South Africa 3rd T20I?

India squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Rohit Sharma (vice-captain), Shikhar Dhawan, MS Dhoni (wicket-keeper), Dinesh Karthik, Manish Pandey, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Suresh Raina, Hardik Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Axar Patel, KL Rahul, Jaydev Unadkat.

South Africa squad: JP Duminy (c), Farhaan Behardien, Jon-Jon Smuts, Junior Dala, AB de Villiers, Reeza Hendricks, Christiaan Jonker, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Tabraiz Shamsi, David Miller, Chris Morris, Dane Paterson, Aaron Phangiso, Andile Phehlukwayo

