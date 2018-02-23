India vs South Africa T20: We need to attack and finish well, says Suresh Raina

Suresh Raina has scored 46 runs in this T20I series. (BCCI Photo) Suresh Raina has scored 46 runs in this T20I series. (BCCI Photo)

Suresh Raina is back in the India T20I team but he wants more. After being selected for the three-match T20I series against South Africa, Raina wants to break into the ODI team as well. On his comeback in the T20I team, Raina said this is an opportunity for him to regain his place in the ODI team ahead of the all-important 50-over World Cup in 2019.

“It is important to win a trophy first and important to go out there as a team mindset. If you see the top order, they are all batting well. When you come to the middle order, MS (Dhoni) is there and Manish (Pandey) is also doing a good job. So we will see where I can fit in. There are a lot of matches coming up now. Winning games is more important than being which format I am playing or not. Every Indian game is very important for me right now,” Raina said.

Raina has played the first two T20Is against South Africa and scored 46 runs. India play their third and final T20I against the Proteas on Saturday and with the series tied 1-1, will hope to win the game and the series as well. Raina said that they will be playing for the win.

“I always play for the team and if we are winning trophies, individual performances will look after themselves. Whatever opportunity I get I look to play my natural game. I enjoy the team support and it helps improve my game.”

The left-hander also revealed the plan ahead of the third game. He said that the message from captain Virat Kohli and the management is to be aggressive on the field, especially in the first six overs.

“It is important (to attack). Virat (Kohli) showed that faith in me. In the last two games we have dominated in the first six overs. It is very important to play well in the first six overs. When you look to target the first six overs in T20s, you have to play your shots. Some times you get runs sometimes you don’t, but I think when there is depth in the middle order you need to play really well in the first six overs. You need to take chances in the first six overs when you are looking to chase or get big runs and that’s what we have done as a batting unit,” he added.

India had lost the Test series 1-2 but came back well to win the ODI series 5-1. Now, they are on the verge of winning a historic double by winning the T20 series. Raina also stressed on the same saying that it was important to finish well.

“We have spoken about it in the team meeting as well. When you have been doing well in every game, then you need to finish well too. That is what Virat is all about. He never takes things easier, and on top of that you have MS and Ravi (Shastri) bhai who also give their inputs to the players.

“Virat has led the team well. We did well in Tests and won the ODI series. Dressing room is such that every one is enjoying this success and the process is such that everyone is giving their inputs to Ravi bhai,” he said.

On South Africa, Raina said that they have been very aggressive and that was seen the two run-chases in this series. He credited their bowlers for mixing it up in the second game which India lost.

“In the first game, they had two fielders back and no third man. So Rohit (Sharma) took 20 in the first over. But they bowled well in the last game. They were using a lot of variation like the slower ball.

“We have done really well as a bowling unity. Sometimes you need to credit the opposition as well. They needed to do something different else when Kuldeep (Yadav) and Yuzvendra Chahal were not allowing them to score.

“They needed to come up with a plan B and they have done that. But it is not that we haven’t done well. Bhuvneshwar Kumar took 5 wickets, Hardik (Pandya) and Chahal have bowled well,” he added.

But Raina was still confident that India can win the game and the series if they execute their plans well. “They have done well in the last game and batted really well. JP Duminy took the responsibility and Heinrich Klaasen was very solid in what he was trying to do. I think dew made a lot of difference but credit goes to South Africa.

“We haven’t played Junior Dala and Dale Paterson much earlier, but we have done well against them in this series so far,” he said.

Raina also talked about the World Cup next year and said that it is still a long road to the World Cup in England. After the series, India will head to Sri Lanka for a T20 Tri-Series against Bangladesh and the hosts.

“I think it is a long road to the World Cup from here on. First we have the tri series in Sri Lanka, then we have the IPL, so we need to keep fresh, keep winning and doing the right processes. Closer to the World Cup we will be able to tell where we are going. It is important to stay in present and look to win each and every game,” he added.

