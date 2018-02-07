Virat Kohli century sets up India’s 124-run win against South Africa

India won the third ODI against South Africa. (BCCI Photo) India won the third ODI against South Africa. (BCCI Photo)

The moment he flicked one towards fine-leg and got a four, he punched the air in celebration. A couple of deliveries before that, he was given out by the onfield umpires only to survive through a review. Kohli was on a duck that time but by the end of the innings, he had made 160 runs and remained unbeaten. His 34th ODI century propelled India to 303 for 6 and then Indian wrist spinners Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav then opened up the inexperienced South Africa batting line-up as they folded for 171, given India a 124-run win in the third ODI and a 3-0 lead in the six-match series.

The highest total chased at Newlands is 258 and when South Africa were set a target of 304, it looked a stiff one. The pitch had some bounce in it which helped the Indian spinners who shared a total of eight wickets amongst them. Chahal and Kuldeep picked up four wickets each.

JP Duminy and Aiden Markram had a partnership of 78 runs for the second wicket but once Kuldeep deceived the latter off the second ball of his first over to get him stumped from MS Dhoni, there was no coming back for South Africa. Hashim Amla was the first wicket to fall when Bumrah took the wicket in the second over.

The defeat for South Africa could have been worse had India not lost regular wickets in the middle overs. Rohit Sharma was back in the hut after first over when Kasgiso Rabada had one find the outside edge of his bat but Shikhar Dhawan and Kohli shared a 140-run stand for the second wicket. But once Dhawan departed in the 24th over, wickets fell regularly at the other end.

Apart from Rabada, debutant Lungi Ngidi was not as impressive and leaked runs with the new ball and again when introduced for his second spell. South Africa captain Adien Markram then called up JP Duminy who gave him the wicket of Dhawan and Ajinkya Rahane.

Hardik Pandya was caught behind off Chris Morris, MS Dhoni holed out off Imran Tahir and Rabada had Kedar Jadhav caught behind. But Kohli continued his run scoring and reached his century off 119 balls with a couple down the fine-leg.

India scored just over 5 runs per over between over 20 to 40 but in the final five overs, they took 45 runs and Kohli took India past 300. His innings had 159 balls and he hit 12 fours and two sixes.

