India vs South Africa: Virat Kohli, Yuzvendra Chahal, Kuldeep Yadav: Lather, rinse, repeat

Virat Kohli 160, rest of India 143: Virat Kohli struck his 34th ODI century to set up what was eventually a 124-run win in Cape Town. (AP Photo) Virat Kohli 160, rest of India 143: Virat Kohli struck his 34th ODI century to set up what was eventually a 124-run win in Cape Town. (AP Photo)

To paraphrase Lord Relator — he composed the famous ‘Sunil Gavaskar Calypso’ in 1971 — the Saffers couldn’t out Virat Kohli at all… Three ODIs, two centuries and two not-outs, the India captain is redefining excellence. At Newlands on Wednesday, he played one of the better ODI knocks by an Indian, on a sluggish pitch, scoring an unbeaten 160 off 159 balls. His 34th ODI hundred and 1,000 runs against South Africa came along the way.

His century saw India go past 300. South Africa had the Table Mountain to climb against the guiles of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav. The wrist-spinners picked four wickets apiece to bundle the hosts out for 179. India won by 124 runs to take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the six-match series. But Chahal and Yadav had been the icing on the cake on Wednesday. Their skipper was the architect of this emphatic victory.

The afternoon temperature in the drought-hit Cape Town hovered around 31 degrees Celsius. Only in the last over during India’s chase did Kohli pause for a moment to catch his breath; after he pushed Bhuvneshwar Kumar to take a couple. His innings had 12 fours and two sixes. So, 100 of his runs came in singles and twos. Kohli has long set the fitness benchmark in this Indian team.

Today he teased the South African fielders, picking the gaps for fun and controlling the whole tempo of his running between the wickets.

Rohit Sharma had gotten out in the first over after India were sent to bat. Rohit was beaten for pace and inside-edged an incoming delivery from Kagiso Raba to the ’keeper. In Rabada’s next over, Kohli was given out leg before by umpire Ian Gould, when he missed a flick to an inswinger. It looked pretty straight and Kohli’s decision to go for a review felt like an afterthought. Batsmen usually signal for reviews immediately, when there’s any bat involved. Kohli’s mid-pitch conference with his partner Shikhar Dhawan was seemingly about the ball’s trajectory; whether it was missing the leg stump.

One camera angle showed a tiny gap between bat and ball. A different angle considerably narrowed the margin. Snickometer had to have the last word, and it showed a spike as the ball went past the inside edge. TV umpire Aleem Dar declared not out. Gould couldn’t help but change his decision, shaking his head. Whether technology erred or served pinpoint accuracy was subject to personal interpretation. Bottom line was that Kohli had a lucky escape and he made it count.

The India talisman settled the score with Rabada in the final over, when he hit the fast bowler for a six in the penultimate delivery of the innings. The over-boundary was incidental; the whole thought process had been phenomenal. Kohli went deep into his crease midway through Rabada’s run-up, forcing the bowler to target back of length. Then the bottom hand came to play and the ball sailed over the deep mid-wicket into the stands. It was a case of the batsman setting up the bowler. The next delivery went to the straight boundary courtesy a magnificent straight drive, as Rabada altered his length and bowled full.

The Kohli-Rabada duel has had been one of the fascinating aspects of India’s ongoing tour of South Africa, and the India skipper is holding sway, with 604 runs across three Tests and three ODIs, and three centuries. Kohli’s average after three matches in this ODI series is 96.95. He is the glue that holds the Indian batting.

The Newlands pitch behaved like a subcontinent surface with some additional bounce. As the ball became softer, the bounce became spongy. It started to grip and turn as well. JP Duminy doesn’t often bowl full 10 overs of his part-time off-spin. Today, not only did he bowl his full quota, but he also dismissed Dhawan and Ajinkya Rahane to trigger a mini slide.

Dhawan chipped a catch to Aiden Markram at mid-wicket as the ball stopped on him a bit. Rahane was beaten by flight and the dip and played a poor shot to be holed out to Andile Phehlukwayo at long-off. Credit to Dhawan, because his aggression upfront and an over run-a-ball half-century allowed Kohli to play at his own pace.

But run-scoring was getting difficult as the match progressed. MS Dhoni struggled to force the pace and was out for 10 off 22 deliveries. Kedar Jadhav didn’t inspire confidence. Kohli had to stay till the end to take India to a winning total. Singles had been his staple diet, but he also presented a different facet of his game to upset the rhythm of the South African spinners.

Kohli thrives on conventional strokeplay. He hardly hits the ball in the air. His range gives him the leeway not to be overzealous about innovations. But the greats of the game unfold their repertoire as per requirements. As hitting through the line became a little high-risk with the middle-order gone, Kohli did something out of the box. He made a trigger movement to lift Imran Tahir over long-on but changed his mind and slog-swept the flighted delivery over mid-wicket for a four. It was 360-degree cricket, Kohli style. He once extended his arms to lift a Phehlukwayo delivery over mid-off, with the fielder inside the circle.

Kumar deserves an honorable mention. Although not a specialist, he is arguably the best allrounder in the Indian team on form. He gave his captain good company for an unbroken 67-run seventh wicket stand. Then, the wrist-spinners led the Proteas a merry dance.

