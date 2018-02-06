India vs South Africa 3rd ODI Live Cricket Streaming Online Score: When and where to watch IND vs SA 3rd ODI

India already have a 2-0 lead in the six-match ODI series. (Source: AP) India already have a 2-0 lead in the six-match ODI series. (Source: AP)

India scripted a comprehensive victory against South Africa in the 2nd ODI of the Momentum Series at the SuperSport Park on Sunday to take a 2-0 lead in the six-match series. The visitors bundled out South Africa for a paltry total of 118 in the first innings as the hosts had no answer to the spin duo of Yuzvendra Chahal and Kuldeep Yadav who ran riot. In the 2nd innings, the hosts failed again to defend their total as Virat Kohli and Shikhar Dhawan steered India to victory. The two teams will now meet for the third ODI in Cape Town as India will look to take a 3-0 lead. On the injury front, star batsman AB de Villiers is out of action for first three ODIs; skipper Faf du Plessis has been ruled out of ODI and T20s and now Quinton de Kock has been added to the casualty list. The wicketkeeper-batsman has been forced to miss the remainder of the series with a wrist injury. He picked up the injury during the second ODI at Centurion and will need at least two to four week to recover.

When is the India vs South Africa 3rd ODI?

India vs South Africa 3rd ODI will be played on Wednesday, February 7, 2018. This is the 3rd ODI of the six-match series between the two teams. India lead the series 2-0.

Where is the India vs South Africa 3rd ODI?

India vs South Africa 3rd ODI will be played at the Newlands Stadium in Cape Town. India lost the Test match here but will look to win the ODI and take a 3-0 lead in the series.

What time does India vs South Africa 3rd ODI start?

India vs South Africa 3rd ODI begins at 04:30 PM IST. The coverage of IND vs SA 3rd ODI will begin on the broadcasting channel from 3:30 PM IST. The toss will take place at 04:00 PM IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast India vs South Africa 3rd ODI?

India vs South Africa 3rd ODI will be broadcast on Sony Ten1 Sports and Sony Ten 1 Sports HD in English commentary. You can also catch the live coverage on Sony Ten 3 in Hindi commentary.

How do I watch online live streaming of India vs South Africa 3rd ODI?

India vs South Africa 3rd ODI live streaming will be available on SonyLIV.com. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

What are the squads of India vs South Africa 3rd ODI?

India ODI Squad: Virat Kohli(c), Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Ajinkya Rahane, Shreyas Iyer, Manish Pandey, Kedar Jadhav, Dinesh Karthik, MS Dhoni, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Yuzvendra Chahal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Shardul Thakur

South Africa ODI Squad: Hashim Amla, Jean-Paul Duminy, Aiden Markram(c), David Miller, Morne Morkel, Chris Morris, Khaya Zondo, Kagiso Rabada, Imran Tahir, Tabraiz Shamsi, Heinrich Klaasen, Lungisani Ngidi, Andile Phehlukwayo, Farhaan Behardien

