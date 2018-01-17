India vs South Africa: Virender Sehwag reckons India need rain to survive at Centurion

Kagiso Rabada celebrates the wicket of Murali Vijay on Day 4. (Source: Reuters) Kagiso Rabada celebrates the wicket of Murali Vijay on Day 4. (Source: Reuters)

When the fifth day’s play begins at the SuperSport Park in Centurion, India would come out to bat with three wickets down and 252 runs to get to level the series against South Africa. The massive task already became all the more difficult when India lost skipper Virat Kohli early in the chase. With the visitors down in the series, it is a monumental ask for India and former players Virender Sehwag and VVS Laxman have differing viewpoints on the approach.

Sehwag shared an image of a clip from Bollywood blockbuster ‘Lagaan’, starring Aamir Khan, in which dark clouds began to collect towards the end of the movie indicating rain is a much needed spoiler for India. Cheteshwar Pujara and Parthiv Patel will get the innings going once again on Wednesday with aim at chasing down the 287 run target. India have already lost KL Rahul (4), Murali Vijay (9) and Kohli (5) with debutante Lungi Ngidi picking up two wickets including the prized scalp of the skipper.

On the other hand, VVS Laxman suggested India keep small targets to reach as the day progresses. His tweet read, “Test cricket gives you an opportunity to showcase your true character and comeback.Its a challenging task for India and I am sure they will exhibit lot of self belief & fight.Have small targets in mind and try to achieve it. My best wishes #SAvIND”.

Test cricket gives you an opportunity to showcase your true character and comeback.Its a challenging task for India and I am sure they will exhibit lot of self belief & fight.Have small targets in mind and try to achieve it. My best wishes #SAvIND — VVS Laxman (@VVSLaxman281) January 17, 2018

India have to hope for this today in Centurion ! pic.twitter.com/IBbOWnvGrp — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) January 17, 2018

India trail the three Test series 0-1 having already lost the first Test by 72 runs.

