India vs South Africa, 2nd Test: Virat Kohli’s hundred feat above the rest

Virat Kohli scored 153 in first innings of second Test against South Africa. (Source: BCCI) Virat Kohli scored 153 in first innings of second Test against South Africa. (Source: BCCI)

Virat Kohli’s 21st Test century dented some reputations, shattered a stereotype and in the bargain exposed one of cricket’s statistical inadequacies. For the lack of a better word, his 153 will be referred to as a hundred but it wouldn’t be a fair quantification of this game-changing knock. Those few who spent their Monday at Centurion will tell you that it was the last 50 runs that Kohli scored today, in the company of tail-enders that made the South African pace attack look pedestrian. India, today, couldn’t have been confused for a team of poor travellers.

Kohli was the final Indian wicket to fall, his heave to long-on failing to clear the boundary. India had moved from 183/5 to 307 all out. They still trailed by 28 runs, however Jasprit Bumrah with two early wickets negated the South African advantage. The flow of the engrossing Test would be broken when a sudden storm on a sweltering hot day, stopped the game for about an hour in the final session.

After resumption, South Africa would finish at 90/2. For the third successive day, the television commentators, still undecided about the race leader, would lean on the good old cliche: “The first session will be crucial tomorrow morning.” Today, too it was crucial. When Kohli had walked in with Hardik Pandya, he was 15 short of his 100. Even a nation obsessed with personal milestones knew that what mattered today was the team total.

Considering he had tail-enders for company, India wanted at least 150 from Kohli. He would get them, with Ashwin’s 38 runs and Ishant Sharma’s half an hour stay at the crease helping his cause. South Africa, meanwhile, had a couple of plans to get Kohli this morning. Vernon Philander would bowl with the keeper up. This was to restrict the Indian captain’s big stride forward and across.

The ‘dangling the carrot’ trick wasn’t working though. Those away-going Philander stock balls were being punched through covers by Kohli. The surprise in-coming ball, with which he had India’s No.4 in the first Test, too wasn’t effective. Kohli would wait for the ball to reach his pads and he would flick them to mid-wicket. This was a big departure from Newlands. With no real movement off the pitch, South Africa’s brainiest seam bowler wanted to disturb Kohli’s footwork. South Africa couldn’t let the unblinking Indian star to keep reaching to the pitch of the ball and connecting it. By putting the keeper up, he wanted Kohli to be conscious of his back-leg, which in turn would restrict his reach.

At the end of Day 2, the two pacers who spoke to the media, Ishant Sharma and Lungi Ngidi, had said that the only way one can gets wickets on this pitch was to wait for the batsmen to make a mistake. The wait was futile, Kohli was flawless. If not his footwork, his conviction would carry him to the ball and to middle it. A confident Kohli has longer limbs. He would try several very difficult shots, but pull them off. Test 2 was seeing Kohli 2.0.

Ngidi would bowl a very fast and snaking ball on the fifth stump. Kohli, as if he had some advance information, would wait and connect. The ball would race to covers.

A Kagiso Rabada short ball really shoots up. It would have easily sailed over Kohli’s head. But the man who can do no wrong wants to defend. He defends the ball over his helmet by holding the bat with the full-stretched left hand.

Morne Morkel bangs one short with the second new ball. Again, a leave would have been an idea. Kohli swirls and pulls the ball in front of square.

The pull would take Kohli to his 150. Without much ado, the unfortunate landmark would virtually go uncelebrated. Kohli would barely raise his bat to acknowledge a few half-hearted claps. This was in total contrast to the hundred celebrations and the accompanying applause. Actually, it was a double celebration.

No photographer would have missed the picture of the day at Centurion today. Once Kohli had run the single to reach 100, he would break into a frenzy, pumping his fists and swinging his bat in air. Midway through his revelry, he would hear Pandya from the non-striker shouting for a second because of an over-throw. Kohli would take a U-turn and sprint to the other end and repeat the gig. No cameraman would have cursed his luck or complained today.

If Kohli had worthy men for company, he might have recorded his seventh double hundred. But this has been a Test of outlandish twists and bizarre dismissals. Just when a team seems to be pulling ahead, an unexpected episode has turned the tables on them. The Test has seen more run outs but Pandya’s slow jog with his bat in air might be rated as the worst. Four run outs, but Pandya’s slow jog with his bat in air was easily also the most discussed. That dismissal would change the course of the game in the morning. Like was the case in the South Africa’s first innings, where the run outs of Hashim Amla and Philander, triggered a collapse; India too got restricted by Pandya’s run out today and Pujara’s on Sunday.

Bumrah’s two strikes, with balls that were aimed on the stump, gave India the momentum. If not for the missed chances behind the stumps— Parthiv Patel and Cheteshwar Pujara for the second time in the game couldn’t decide who would go for the edge—India would have started Day 4 in a better position.

Though the wicket hardly shows any life —Morne Morkel after the game said it reminded him of a sub-continent track— a result looks likely. More twists and turns can’t be ruled out. But the knock that has kept India in the game has been Kohli’s. In such a close contest, the Indian skipper’s final fifty will remain the key. That’s the reason, his 21st hundred should be remembered as his third 150.

Kohli-ty Check

2 It was Kohli’s second ton in South Africa. Only Sachin Tendulkar, with five , has more among Indians.

8 In the last two years, Kohli has scored 10 hundreds and converted eight of those into 150-plus scores, including six doubles. No other batsman has struck more 150-plus scores than Kohli in the last seven years.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App