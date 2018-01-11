India vs South Africa 2nd Test: India’s unusual warm-up session in Johannesburg, watch video

Team India during one of the practice sessions in Johannesburg. (Instagram Photo) Team India during one of the practice sessions in Johannesburg. (Instagram Photo)

Many teams play football to warm-up in their training session. India also play football in training sessions and even on match days to warm-up. But, the Indian cricket teams was seen doing a different kind of warm-up on Thursday in Johannesburg. Ahead of the second Test against South Africa, India took to the nets at the Centuion were seen doing a warm-up which included tucking the training bibs behind you back and try and pluck it from the other players. In a video posted by ANI on their Twitter handle, Indian cricket team players are seen instructed by fielding coach R Sridhar about the drill. Some players have yellow bibs while other have orange bibs. Some other do not have a bib at all.

Virat Kohli, Hardik Pandya, Ishant Sharma, R Ashwin and others are seen in the video, participating in the drill. Though it is not clear what the drill is used for, but most of the Indian players were part of this. What appears from the video is that the players with no bibs tucked need to pull out the bibs of the other players who try and continously exchange the bibs so that no one can take it.

#WATCH Indian cricket team’s warm-up session in South Africa’s Centurion pic.twitter.com/VmFUoRQdqJ — ANI (@ANI) 11 January 2018

India will play South Africa in the second Test which begins at hte Centurion on Saturday, January 13. India lost the first Test in Cape Town by 72 runs to trail 0-1 in the three-match series.

The Test was in India control as they needed only 208 runs to win the game but a batting collapse saw them being bowled out for 135 and lose the game.

The second Test will be a chance for India to level the series and take it to the third game in Port Elizabeth. India have never won a Test series in South Africa.

