India vs South Africa 2nd Test Live Online Score and Streaming: IND vs SA 2nd Test TV coverage

India vs South Africa 2nd Test will played in Centurion. (Reuters Photo) India vs South Africa 2nd Test will played in Centurion. (Reuters Photo)

India have a lot of work to do in South Africa. After losing the first Test in Cape Town, India will like to bounce back in the second Test which begins in Centurion from Saturday. Chasing a target of 208 runs in the first Test, India collapsed and were bowled out for 135 and lost the game by 72 runs. The second Test is a must win for India and they would be hoping that the batsmen could return to form in this game. South Africa, on the other hand, would like to win the series in Centurion itself. They already have a lead of 1-0 in the series and win in Centurion will give them an unassailable lead of 2-0 in the three-match series. The pace trio of Vernon Philander, Morne Morkel and Kagiso Rabada will hope for another green top so they can test the Indian batsmen. Indian bowlers were also good in the first Test and bwoled South Africa out twice in the game, only for the batsmen to fail.

When is India vs South Africa 2nd Test?

India vs South Africa 2nd Test will be played from Saturday, January 13, 2017. This is the 2nd Test of the three-match series between the two teams. India lost the first Test in Cape Town and will look to bounce back in this series in Johannesburg.

Where is India vs South Africa 2nd Test?

India vs South Africa 2nd Test will be played at Centurion. South Africa last year won a Test against New Zealand at the same ground. India plaed a Test match at this ground in 2010 but lost that game by an innings and 25 runs.

What time does India vs South Africa 2nd Test start?

India vs South Africa 2nd Test begins at 02:00 PM IST (0830 hrs GMT). The coverage of SA vs IND 1st Test will begin on the broadcasting channel from 01:00 PM IST. Since it is the first day of the Test, toss will take place at 01:30 PM IST.

Which TV channels will live telecast India vs South Africa 2nd Test?

India vs South Africa 2nd Test will be telecast on Sony Ten1 Sports and Sony Ten 1 Sports HD in English commentary. You can also catch the live coverage on Sony Ten 3 in Hindi commentary.

How do I watch online live streaming of India vs South Africa 2nd Test?

India vs South Africa 2nd Test live streaming will be available on SonyLiv.com. You can also catch live scores, live updates and live commentary on IndianExpress.com.

What are the squads of India vs South Africa 2nd Test?

India squad: Virat Kohli (captain), Ravichandran Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Shikhar Dhawan, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Hardik Pandya, Parthiv Patel, Cheteshwar Pujara, Ajinkya Rahane, Lokesh Rahul, Wriddhiman Saha, Mohammed Shami, Ishant Sharma, Rohit Sharma, Murali Vijay, Umesh Yadav

South Africa squad: Faf du Plessis(c), Hashim Amla, Temba Bavuma, Quinton de Kock, Theunis de Bruyn, AB de Villiers, Dean Elgar, Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Morne Morkel, Chris Morris, Andile Phehlukwayo, Vernon Philander, Kagiso Rabada, Duanne Olivier, Lungi Ngidi

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd