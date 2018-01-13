Supreme Crisis
  • India vs South Africa, 2nd Test: Ishant Sharma chosen in place of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Twitterati puzzled

India vs South Africa, 2nd Test: Ishant Sharma chosen in place of Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Twitterati puzzled

Ishant Sharma's selection ahead of Bhuvneshwar Kumar took a lot by surprise.

By: Express Web Desk | Updated: January 13, 2018 8:59 pm
Ishant Sharma was chosen in place Bhuvneshwar Kumar. (Source: AP)
Related News

Indian cricket fans were served a shocker even before the second Test started. That Ajinkya Rahane, a player who averages 53.44 in Test matches away from home, won’t find a place ahead of Rohit Sharma, a player who averages 25.11 in the same criteria, had been something that one could guess considering how India aligned in the first Test. Instead, it was the bowling department that threw up the biggest surprise. Bhuvneshwar Kumar, who had taken six wickets in the first Test and batted long enough to save India from folding for a two-digit score in the first innings, was dropped in place of Ishant Sharma, a selection Kohli said was to exploit the bounce on the wicket.

It is a decision that has left quite a few scratching their heads and what has happened after that has validated a few fears. South Africa lost just three wickets in the first two sessions of Day 1. It was a different story in the final session, though.

Here are a few reactions from cricketers on the decision earlier in the day:

http://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

There have been some hilarious reactions from outside the cricketing fraternity too, here are a few:

Ishant Sharma did take the wicket of AB De Villiers and also had a good economy of 2.00 at the end of the day.

For all the latest Sports News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
More Related News
  1. No Comments.
Live Cricket Scores & Results
Most Read

Best of Express

It's either Asian Games or US Open 
indian super league 2017 schedule

indian super league 2017 points table