India vs South Africa, 2nd Test: Hardik Pandya faces the heat for ‘schoolboy error’

“That is unforgivable,” said Sunil Gavasar during commentary after Hardik Pandya was run-out for 15 on Day 3 of the second India-South Africa Test. On the first ball of the 67th over, Pandya pushed the Kagiso Rabada delivery towards mid-on and ran. Virat Kohli didn’t respond to the call and Pandya casually walked towards his crease.

Vernon Philander disturbed the woodwork with a brilliant throw and Pandya didn’t ground his feet or bat in time. An appeal from the Proteas followed and the umpires referred it upstairs. It took one replay to confirm that Pandya was unable to make ground on that occasion and India lost a big wicket early in the day’s play. He was run-out after scoring 15 runs.

Schoolboy Error…..could possibly cost India the match. Inexplicable. #SAvIND — Aakash Chopra (@cricketaakash) 15 January 2018

Early lesson for Hardik Pandya that this game will come to bite you back if you let confidence become arrogance. — Sanjay Manjrekar (@sanjaymanjrekar) 15 January 2018

Pandya and captain Kohli resumed third day’s play at 183/5 and the two compiled a partnership of 45 runs for the sixth wicket before Pandya made this error. India were then in a spot of bother but R Ashwin, who came in at number 6, played a very fluent knock of 38 runs and shared a crucial 71-run stand with skipper Kohli.

India were eventually bowled out for 307, 28 behind South Africa’s first innings total of 335. While Kohli top-scored with 153, Murali Vijay and Ashwin scored 46 and 38 respectively. For South Africa, Morne Morkel was pick of the bowlers with figures of 4/60.

