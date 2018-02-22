MS Dhoni slams joint fastest fifty by Indian batsman against South Africa in T20Is

Mahendra Singh Dhoni smashed 52* runs in 28 balls against South Africa. (Source: BCCI) Mahendra Singh Dhoni smashed 52* runs in 28 balls against South Africa. (Source: BCCI)

Coming into the 2nd T20I against South Africa, India had a bit of a slow start. The side led by Virat Kohli lost both the openers in the powerplay before the skipper himself was dismissed cheaply by Junior Dala. Suresh Raina’s dismissal in the 11th over left India reeling at 90/4 in 10.2 overs. Then came India’s T20I World Cup-winning captain MS Dhoni.

The 2011 World Cup winning captain smacked boundaries all around the park. He built a partnership with Manish Pandey who also found his groove and smacked 3 sixes and 6 fours to score a 48-ball 79* in the match. Dhoni himself completed his 2nd T20I fifty in just 28 balls as he and Pandey took India to a match-winning total of 188/4 in 20 overs.

India failed to seal the series with Heinrich Klaasen and South Africa captain JP Duminy both scoring fifties each to take their side to a massive win by 6 wickets. But Dhoni, who has faced questions regarding his form in the limited-overs cricket silenced his critics with his bat. In the process, he also broke some records. Here are some of the noteworthy statistics of MS Dhoni’s innings:

* MS Dhoni’s 27 ball-fifty is the joint-fastest (with Shikhar Dhawan) by any Indian batsman against South Africa in T20Is.

* Dhoni’s 27-ball fifty is the second fastest half century he has scored in all formats. His best remains his 26-ball fifty against England back in the year 2011.

* Dhoni scored 28 runs in the final two overs of the innings at Centurion. It is the second highest scored by an Indian batsman. Yuvraj Singh leads the pack, who scored 44 runs in 10 balls against England in 2007.

* MS Dhoni, who smashed 3 sixes in the match and has now scored a total of 44 sixes in T20Is. It is the third highest by a wicketkeeper, only followed by Mohammad Shahzad (68) and Brendon McCullum (58).

* The 98* run partnership between Dhoni and Pandey was the fourth highest fifth-wicket partnership in T20Is, only followed by Shoaib Malik and Misbah-ul-Haq for Pakistan (119* against AUS in 2007), Yuvraj Singh and MS Dhoni (102* against AUS in 2013) and Paul Collingwood and Owais Shah (102 against New Zealand in 2008)

